People's United Financial Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income of $149.9 Million, or $0.34 per Common Share

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:
($ in millions, except per common share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2021
Sep. 30, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Net income (loss)
$ 149.9
$ 139.7
$ (145.3)
$ 604.9
$ 219.6
Net income (loss) available
146.4
136.2
(148.8)
590.8
205.5
to common shareholders
Per common share
0.34
0.32
(0.35)
1.39
0.49
Operating earnings1
154.9
141.1
147.7
628.6
534.6
Per common share
0.36
0.33
0.35
1.48
1.27
Net interest income
$ 362.0
$ 370.3
$ 382.8
$ 1,499.1
$ 1,575.8
Net interest margin
2.51%
2.64%
2.84%
2.65%
2.99%
Non-interest income
99.6
100.4
178.2
393.6
492.7
Operating non-interest income1
99.6
100.4
102.3
393.6
416.8
Non-interest expense
$ 277.7
$ 289.2
$ 646.4
$ 1,183.8
$ 1,564.1
Operating non-interest expense1
267.0
282.9
288.5
1,136.0
1,165.2
Efficiency ratio
54.1%
56.8%
55.5%
56.2%
54.2%
Average balances
Loans
$ 38,110
$ 39,934
$ 44,061
$ 40,630
$ 44,382
Deposits
54,084
52,822
50,674
53,208
48,217
Period-end balances
Loans
37,851
39,526
43,870
Deposits
53,755
52,871
52,138
1See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.
"Our performance in 2021 was strong, particularly given the low interest rate environment and ongoing impact of the pandemic," said Jack Barnes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased to report record full year operating earnings of $628.6 million, which increased 18 percent from a year ago and generated an operating return on average tangible common equity of 13.6 percent. These results are a testament to the resiliency of the People's United business model, which is built upon a conservative underwriting philosophy, an unwavering commitment to servicing the financial needs of customers, and steadfast community support. As we wait for the approval of the merger from the Federal Reserve, we continue to work diligently with our M&T partners on integration planning. As such, a seamless transition is expected for our clients and colleagues once the transaction is closed. Finally, I want to express my gratitude to all our employees for their efforts and dedication as we move towards our next chapter and further build upon the impressive legacy forged by People's United over 179 years.
"Our fourth quarter financial performance delivered a solid finish to the year," said David Rosato, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Operating earnings of $154.9 million increased ten percent from the third quarter, or nine percent on a per common share basis. These results benefited from a negative provision for credit losses driven by better credit metrics and improved economic outlook. In addition, operating pre-provision net revenue grew four percent linked quarter due to lower expenses and stable fee income, partially offset by a modest decline in net interest income. Net interest margin of 2.51 percent was 13 basis points lower than the third quarter, mostly attributable to a further increase in excess liquidity resulting from continued strong deposit inflows. Conversely, the margin benefited from improved loan yields and a slight reduction in deposit costs."
Rosato continued, "The loan-to-deposit ratio concluded the quarter at 70 percent as the total loan portfolio decreased $1.7 billion or four percent from September 30, while deposits grew $884 million or two percent.
Loan growth continued to experience headwinds during the quarter as period-end loans, excluding forgiveness of PPP balances, declined approximately $1.2 billion, primarily due to lower commercial real estate and mortgage warehouse balances of $726 million and $365 million, respectively, as well as a $335 million reduction in the retail portfolio. These decreases were partially offset by strong results in LEAF and certain specialty businesses. Deposits ended the quarter at a record level, and linked quarter growth was driven by an increase in non-interest-bearing balances of $1.6 billion, or ten percent. Finally, capital ratios remain strong for both the Bank and Holding Company."
($ in millions, except per share common share data)
As of and for the Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2021
Sep. 30, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Asset Quality
Net loan charge-offs
0.03%
0.08%
0.12%
to average total loans
Non-performing loans
0.76%
0.81%
0.75%
as a percentage of total loans
Returns
Return on average assets1
0.92%
0.87%
(0.93%)
Return on average tangible common equity1
12.4%
11.6%
(13.4%)
Capital Ratios
People's United Financial, Inc.
Tangible common equity / tangible assets
7.8%
7.8%
7.5%
Tier 1 leverage
8.5%
8.6%
8.3%
Common equity tier 1
12.2%
11.7%
10.5%
Tier 1 risk-based
12.7%
12.3%
11.0%
Total risk-based
13.9%
13.4%
12.4%
People's United Bank, N.A.
Tier 1 leverage
8.6%
8.8%
8.7%
Common equity tier 1
12.9%
12.6%
11.5%
Tier 1 risk-based
12.9%
12.6%
11.5%
Total risk-based
14.0%
13.6%
12.8%
1See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.
The Board of Directors declared a $0.1825 per common share quarterly dividend payable February 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 1, 2022. Based on the closing stock price on January 19, 2022, the dividend yield on People's United Financial common stock is 3.6 percent.
People's United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company headquartered in the Northeast with approximately $65 billion in assets. Founded in 1842, People's United Bank offers commercial and retail banking through a network of nearly 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, as well as wealth management solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.
4Q 2021 Financial Highlights
Summary
- Net income totaled $149.9 million, or $0.34 per common share.
- Net interest income totaled $362.0 million in 4Q21 compared to $370.3 million in 3Q21.
- Net interest margin decreased 13 basis points from 3Q21 to 2.51% reflecting:
- Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $(5.9) million.
- Non-interest income totaled $99.6 million in 4Q21 compared to $100.4 million in 3Q21.
- Non-interest expense totaled $277.7 million in 4Q21 compared to $289.2 million in 3Q21.
- The effective income tax rate was 21.1% for 4Q21 and 20.1% for the full-year of 2021, compared to 37.0% for the full-year of 2020.
Commercial Banking
- Commercial loans totaled $29.1 billion at December 31, 2021, a $1.3 billion decrease from September 30, 2021.
- Average commercial loans totaled $29.2 billion in 4Q21, a $1.4 billion decrease from 3Q21.
- Commercial deposits totaled $26.6 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to $25.9 billion at September 30, 2021.
- The ratio of non-accrual commercial loans to total commercial loans was 0.80% at December 31, 2021 compared to 0.84% at September 30, 2021.
- Non-performing commercial assets totaled $235.6 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $262.1 million at September 30, 2021.
- For the commercial loan portfolio, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of commercial loans was 0.69% at December 31, 2021 compared to 0.75% at September 30, 2021.
- The commercial allowance for credit losses represented 87% of non-accrual commercial loans at December 31, 2021 compared to 90% at September 30, 2021.
Retail Banking
- Residential mortgage loans totaled $7.0 billion at December 31, 2021, a $266 million decrease from September 30, 2021.
- Home equity loans totaled $1.6 billion at December 31, 2021, a $65 million decrease from September 30, 2021.
- Retail deposits totaled $27.2 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to $27.0 billion at September 30, 2021.
- The ratio of non-accrual residential mortgage loans to residential mortgage loans was 0.60% at December 31, 2021 compared to 0.68% at September 30, 2021.
- The ratio of non-accrual home equity loans to home equity loans was 0.89% at December 31, 2021 compared to 0.96% at September 30, 2021.
- For the retail loan portfolio, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of retail loans was 1.63% at December 31, 2021 compared to 1.36% at September 30, 2021.
- The retail allowance for credit losses represented 251% of non-accrual retail loans at December 31, 2021 compared to 187% at September 30, 2021.
Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking in nature. These include all statements about People's United Financial's plans, objectives, expectations and other statements that are not historical facts, and usually use words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "should" and similar expressions. Such statements represent management's current beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause People's United Financial's actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Factors of particular importance to People's United Financial include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in general, international, national or regional economic conditions; (2) changes in interest rates; (3) changes in loan default and charge-off rates; (4) changes in deposit levels; (5) changes in levels of income and expense in non-interest income and expense related activities; (6) changes in accounting and regulatory guidance applicable to banks; (7) price levels and conditions in the public securities markets generally; (8) competition and its effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (9) the pending merger with M&T Bank Corporation; (10) changes in regulation resulting from or relating to financial reform legislation; and (11) the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the economic and business environment in which we operate. People's United Financial does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
People's United Financial, Inc.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
As of and for the Three Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
(dollars in millions, except per common share data)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Earnings Data:
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)
$
369.6
$
377.9
$
388.7
$
393.5
$
390.2
Net interest income
362.0
370.3
380.9
385.9
382.8
Provision for credit losses
(6.0)
12.1
(40.8)
(13.6)
14.7
Non-interest income (1)
99.6
100.4
99.0
94.6
178.2
Non-interest expense (1)
277.7
289.2
305.0
311.9
646.4
Income (loss) before income tax expense
189.9
169.4
215.7
182.2
(100.1)
Net income (loss)
149.9
139.7
170.8
144.5
(145.3)
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders (1)
146.4
136.2
167.3
141.0
(148.8)
Selected Statistical Data:
Net interest margin (2)
2.51
%
2.64
%
2.70
%
2.74
%
2.84
%
Return on average assets (1), (2)
0.92
0.87
1.07
0.90
(0.93)
Return on average common equity (2)
7.8
7.2
9.1
7.7
(7.8)
Return on average tangible common equity (1), (2)
12.4
11.6
14.7
12.5
(13.4)
Efficiency ratio (1)
54.1
56.8
57.4
56.6
55.5
Common Share Data:
Earnings (loss) per common share:
Basic
$
0.35
$
0.32
$
0.40
$
0.34
$
(0.36)
Diluted (1)
0.34
0.32
0.39
0.33
(0.35)
Dividends paid per common share
0.1825
0.1825
0.1825
0.1800
0.1800
Common dividend payout ratio (1)
52.9
%
56.8
%
46.2
%
53.7
%
(50.8)
%
Book value per common share
$
18.12
$
17.85
$
17.77
$
17.42
$
17.56
Tangible book value per common share (1)
11.47
11.18
11.08
10.70
10.77
Stock price:
High
19.05
18.08
19.62
19.40
13.58
Low
16.20
15.18
16.75
12.66
9.98
Close
17.82
17.47
17.14
17.90
12.93
Common shares outstanding (in millions) (1)
427.92
427.77
427.77
427.22
424.68
Weighted average diluted common shares (in millions)
425.45
424.77
425.08
422.58
420.39
(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.
(2) Annualized.
People's United Financial, Inc.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
(dollars in millions, except per common share data)
2021
2020
Earnings Data:
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)
$
1,529.7
$
1,605.6
Net interest income
1,499.1
1,575.8
Provision for credit losses
(48.3)
155.8
Non-interest income (1)
393.6
492.7
Non-interest expense (1)
1,183.8
1,564.1
Income before income tax expense
757.2
348.6
Net income
604.9
219.6
Net income available to common shareholders (1)
590.8
205.5
Selected Statistical Data:
Net interest margin
2.65
%
2.99
%
Return on average assets (1)
0.94
0.36
Return on average common equity
7.9
2.7
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
12.8
4.8
Efficiency ratio (1)
56.2
54.2
Common Share Data:
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
1.40
$
0.49
Diluted (1)
1.39
0.49
Dividends paid per common share
0.7275
0.7175
Common dividend payout ratio (1)
52.1
%
148.0
%
Book value per common share
$
18.12
$
17.56
Tangible book value per common share (1)
11.47
10.77
Stock price:
High
19.62
17.00
Low
12.66
9.37
Close
17.82
12.93
Common shares oustanding (in millions) (1)
427.92
424.68
Weighted average diluted common shares (in millions)
424.54
422.55
(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.
People's United Financial, Inc.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Continued
As of and for the Three Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
(dollars in millions)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Financial Condition Data:
Total assets
$
64,642
$
63,673
$
63,341
$
64,172
$
63,092
Loans
37,851
39,526
41,366
42,770
43,870
Securities
10,751
10,541
10,597
10,445
9,191
Short-term investments
10,269
7,723
5,249
4,992
3,766
Allowance for credit losses on loans
344
352
348
399
425
Goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets
2,809
2,817
2,826
2,835
2,846
Deposits
53,755
52,871
52,581
53,475
52,138
Borrowings
958
977
952
1,156
1,148
Notes and debentures
993
999
1,002
1,003
1,010
Stockholders' equity
7,902
7,783
7,750
7,592
7,603
Total risk-weighted assets (1):
People's United Financial, Inc.
41,810
42,721
43,654
43,833
45,075
People's United Bank, N.A.
41,801
42,716
43,623
43,812
45,016
Non-accrual loans
289
321
328
353
329
Net loan charge-offs
2.9
7.7
10.3
12.4
13.4
Average Balances:
Loans
$
38,110
$
39,934
$
41,683
$
42,854
$
44,061
Securities (2)
10,422
10,432
10,418
9,561
8,390
Short-term investments
10,417
6,999
5,469
5,000
2,582
Total earning assets
58,949
57,365
57,570
57,415
55,034
Total assets
65,142
63,876
63,930
64,057
62,396
Deposits
54,084
52,822
53,041
52,876
50,674
Borrowings
974
940
1,012
1,143
1,233
Notes and debentures
996
1,002
1,003
1,008
1,011
Total funding liabilities
56,054
54,764
55,056
55,027
52,918
Stockholders' equity
7,790
7,779
7,634
7,606
7,884
Ratios:
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (annualized)
0.03
%
0.08
%
0.10
%
0.12
%
0.12
%
Non-performing assets to total loans, real estate owned
and repossessed assets
0.78
0.83
0.82
0.85
0.78
Allowance for credit losses on loans to:
Total loans
0.91
0.89
0.84
0.93
0.97
Non-accrual loans
119.1
109.9
106.1
113.0
129.1
Average stockholders' equity to average total assets
12.0
12.9
11.9
11.9
12.6
Stockholders' equity to total assets
12.2
12.2
12.2
11.8
12.1
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)
7.8
7.8
7.7
7.4
7.5
Total risk-based capital (1):
People's United Financial, Inc.
13.9
13.4
13.1
12.9
12.4
People's United Bank, N.A.
14.0
13.6
13.5
13.5
12.8
(1) December 31, 2021 amounts and ratios are preliminary.
(2) Average balances for securities are based on amortized cost.
(3) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.
People's United Financial, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Dec. 31,
(in millions)
2021
2021
2021
2020
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 320.5
$ 410.6
$ 516.3
$ 477.3
Short-term investments
10,268.8
7,723.0
5,249.4
3,766.0
Securities:
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value
6,644.0
6,257.0
6,328.6
4,925.5
Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
3,841.5
3,929.8
4,003.1
3,993.8
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
264.6
264.7
264.9
266.6
Equity securities, at fair value
-
-
-
5.3
Total securities
10,750.1
10,451.5
10,596.6
9,191.2
Loans held-for-sale
8.8
9.8
5.4
26.5
Loans:
Commercial and industrial (1)
12,052.1
12,769.0
13,627.4
14,982.3
Commercial real estate (1)
11,936.7
12,662.6
13,243.2
13,336.9
Equipment financing
5,143.1
5,040.3
4,990.9
4,930.0
Total Commercial Portfolio
29,131.9
30,471.9
31,861.5
33,249.2
Residential mortgage
7,004.3
7,269.8
7,626.2
8,518.9
Home equity and other consumer
1,715.1
1,784.1
1,877.9
2,101.4
Total Retail Portfolio
8,719.4
9,053.9
9,504.1
10,620.3
Total loans
37,851.3
39,525.8
41,365.6
43,869.5
Less allowance for credit losses on loans
(343.6)
(352.4)
(348.1)
(425.1)
Total loans, net
37,507.7
39,173.4
41,017.5
43,444.4
Goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets
2,808.6
2,816.9
2,825.8
2,845.9
Bank-owned life insurance
710.7
716.5
713.7
711.6
Premises and equipment, net
241.8
249.9
261.8
276.7
Other assets
2,025.4
2,121.0
2,154.2
2,352.2
Total assets
$ 64,642.4
$ 63,672.6
$ 63,340.7
$ 63,091.8
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$ 17,941.1
$ 16,334.6
$ 16,722.8
$ 15,881.7
Savings
6,733.7
6,685.4
6,710.2
6,029.7
Interest-bearing checking and money market
25,383.8
25,614.7
24,705.9
24,567.5
Time
3,696.7
4,236.6
4,442.3
5,658.8
Total deposits
53,755.3
52,871.3
52,581.2
52,137.7
Borrowings:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
562.6
569.6
569.7
569.7
Customer repurchase agreements
395.2
407.8
382.5
452.9
Federal funds purchased
-
-
-
125.0
Total borrowings
957.8
977.4
952.2
1,147.6
Notes and debentures
992.8
999.4
1,001.6
1,009.6
Other liabilities
1,034.7
1,041.5
1,056.1
1,194.1
Total liabilities
56,740.6
55,889.6
55,591.1
55,489.0
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock
244.1
244.1
244.1
244.1
Common stock
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.3
Additional paid-in capital
7,723.3
7,714.9
7,709.4
7,663.6
Retained earnings
1,643.2
1,574.7
1,516.5
1,363.6
Unallocated common stock of ESOP, at cost
(108.4)
(110.2)
(112.0)
(115.6)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(136.8)
(176.9)
(144.8)
(89.2)
Treasury stock, at cost
(1,469.0)
(1,469.0)
(1,469.0)
(1,469.0)
Total stockholders' equity
7,901.8
7,783.0
7,749.6
7,602.8
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 64,642.4
$ 63,672.6
$ 63,340.7
$ 63,091.8
(1)
In the first quarter of 2021, the Company completed a portfolio review to ensure consistent classification of certain commercial loans across the Company's franchise and conformity to industry practice for such loans. As a result, approximately $350 million of loans secured by non-owner-occupied commercial properties were prospectively reclassified, in March 2021, from commercial and industrial loans to commercial real estate loans. Prior period balances were not restated to conform to the current presentation.
People's United Financial, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
(in millions, except per common share data)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Interest and dividend income:
Commercial and industrial
$ 103.3
$ 104.3
$ 107.9
$ 116.1
$ 111.3
Commercial real estate
90.2
96.5
101.6
98.8
106.1
Equipment financing
62.9
62.3
62.5
62.8
62.1
Residential mortgage
57.2
58.8
64.4
69.9
74.9
Home equity and other consumer
14.3
15.2
16.2
16.5
18.7
Total interest on loans
327.9
337.1
352.6
364.1
373.1
Securities
52.1
53.8
52.4
51.4
47.2
Short-term investments
4.2
2.8
1.3
1.2
0.8
Loans held-for-sale
-
0.1
-
0.3
0.4
Total interest and dividend income
384.2
393.8
406.3
417.0
421.5
Interest expense:
Deposits
13.8
15.1
17.1
22.7
30.1
Borrowings
1.2
1.2
1.1
1.2
1.3
Notes and debentures
7.2
7.2
7.2
7.2
7.3
Total interest expense
22.2
23.5
25.4
31.1
38.7
Net interest income
362.0
370.3
380.9
385.9
382.8
Provision for credit losses on loans
(5.9)
12.0
(40.7)
(13.6)
14.7
Provision for credit losses on securities
(0.1)
0.1
(0.1)
-
-
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
368.0
358.2
421.7
399.5
368.1
Non-interest income:
Bank service charges
25.8
25.9
24.9
23.5
24.7
Investment management fees
20.5
21.1
21.5
19.9
18.9
Commercial banking lending fees
16.3
11.8
14.1
13.6
15.5
Operating lease income
11.6
10.6
11.2
11.3
12.9
Cash management fees
9.3
9.6
9.6
9.2
9.1
Customer interest rate swap income, net
1.2
1.8
2.4
0.1
2.2
Gain on sale of business, net of expenses (1)
-
-
-
-
75.9
Other non-interest income
14.9
19.6
15.3
17.0
19.0
Total non-interest income
99.6
100.4
99.0
94.6
178.2
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
161.5
167.7
177.6
172.8
166.6
Occupancy and equipment
47.2
50.2
50.0
49.1
50.9
Professional and outside services
28.1
27.6
30.0
33.6
24.9
Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets
8.3
8.9
8.8
11.0
9.7
Operating lease expense
6.9
7.0
7.6
7.8
8.5
Regulatory assessments
5.7
6.6
7.8
8.1
6.9
Goodwill impairment (1)
-
-
-
-
353.0
Other non-interest expense
20.0
21.2
23.2
29.5
25.9
Total non-interest expense (1)
277.7
289.2
305.0
311.9
646.4
Income (loss) before income tax expense
189.9
169.4
215.7
182.2
(100.1)
Income tax expense
40.0
29.7
44.9
37.7
45.2
Net income (loss)
149.9
139.7
170.8
144.5
(145.3)
Preferred stock dividend
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.5
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$ 146.4
$ 136.2
$ 167.3
$ 141.0
$ (148.8)
Earnings (loss) per common share:
Basic
$ 0.35
$ 0.32
$ 0.40
$ 0.34
$ (0.36)
Diluted
0.34
0.32
0.39
0.33
(0.35)
(1)
The gain on sale of business, net of expenses, is considered non-operating income and goodwill impairment is considered a non-operating expense. Total non-interest expense also includes $10.7 million, $6.3 million, $11.2 million, $19.6 million and $4.9 million of non-operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.
People's United Financial, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
(in millions, except per common share data)
2021
2020
Interest and dividend income:
Commercial and industrial
$ 431.6
$ 440.8
Commercial real estate
387.1
488.6
Equipment financing
250.5
263.3
Residential mortgage
250.3
332.2
Home equity and other consumer
62.2
86.7
Total interest on loans
1,381.7
1,611.6
Securities
209.7
195.7
Short-term investments
9.5
3.4
Loans held-for-sale
0.4
4.3
Total interest and dividend income
1,601.3
1,815.0
Interest expense:
Deposits
68.7
187.2
Borrowings
4.7
20.2
Notes and debentures
28.8
31.8
Total interest expense
102.2
239.2
Net interest income
1,499.1
1,575.8
Provision for credit losses on loans
(48.2)
156.1
Provision for credit losses on securities
(0.1)
(0.3)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
1,547.4
1,420.0
Non-interest income:
Bank service charges
100.1
97.5
Investment management fees
83.0
73.2
Commercial banking lending fees
55.8
50.9
Operating lease income
44.7
49.7
Cash management fees
37.7
33.4
Customer interest rate swap income, net
5.5
14.9
Gain on sale of business, net of expenses (1)
-
75.9
Other non-interest income
66.8
97.2
Total non-interest income
393.6
492.7
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
679.6
674.8
Occupancy and equipment
196.5
199.0
Professional and outside services
119.3
113.2
Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets
37.0
40.8
Operating lease expense
29.3
36.4
Regulatory assessments
28.2
32.7
Goodwill impairment (1)
-
353.0
Other non-interest expense
93.9
114.2
Total non-interest expense (1)
1,183.8
1,564.1
Income before income tax expense
757.2
348.6
Income tax expense
152.3
129.0
Net income
604.9
219.6
Preferred stock dividend
14.1
14.1
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 590.8
$ 205.5
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$ 1.40
$ 0.49
Diluted
1.39
0.49
(1)
The gain on sale of business, net of expenses, is considered non-operating income and goodwill impairment is considered a non-operating expense. Total non-interest expense also includes $47.8 million and $45.9 million of non-operating expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.
People's United Financial, Inc.
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST AND YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS (1)
Three months ended
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
(dollars in millions)
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Assets:
Short-term investments
$ 10,417.1
$ 4.2
0.16%
$ 6,999.3
$ 2.8
0.16%
$ 2,582.1
$ 0.8
0.12%
Securities (2)
10,422.1
57.3
2.20
10,432.0
59.1
2.27
8,390.2
52.3
2.50
Loans:
Commercial real estate
12,278.8
90.2
2.94
12,906.9
96.5
2.99
13,574.3
106.1
3.13
Commercial and industrial
11,898.3
105.7
3.55
12,759.6
106.6
3.34
14,621.8
113.6
3.11
Equipment financing
5,055.6
62.9
4.97
5,001.7
62.3
4.99
4,867.5
62.1
5.10
Residential mortgage
7,127.8
57.2
3.21
7,437.6
58.9
3.16
8,821.0
75.3
3.41
Home equity and other consumer
1,749.3
14.3
3.28
1,828.2
15.2
3.32
2,176.6
18.7
3.44
Total loans
38,109.8
330.3
3.47
39,934.0
339.5
3.40
44,061.2
375.8
3.41
Total earning assets
58,949.0
$ 391.8
2.66%
57,365.3
$ 401.4
2.80%
55,033.5
$ 428.9
3.12%
Other assets
6,192.5
6,511.1
7,362.6
Total assets
$ 65,141.5
$ 63,876.4
$ 62,396.1
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$ 17,849.1
$ -
- %
$ 16,469.5
$ -
- %
$ 14,742.6
$ -
- %
Savings, interest-bearing checking
and money market
32,218.9
8.6
0.11
32,030.8
8.9
0.11
29,978.3
14.7
0.20
Time
4,015.7
5.2
0.51
4,322.2
6.2
0.57
5,953.5
15.4
1.03
Total deposits
54,083.7
13.8
0.10
52,822.5
15.1
0.11
50,674.4
30.1
0.24
Borrowings:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
569.5
1.1
0.78
569.6
1.1
0.79
571.8
1.1
0.77
Customer repurchase agreements
404.8
0.1
0.10
370.5
0.1
0.10
447.6
0.2
0.15
Federal funds purchased
-
-
-
-
-
-
213.3
-
0.09
Total borrowings
974.3
1.2
0.50
940.1
1.2
0.52
1,232.7
1.3
0.43
Notes and debentures
996.4
7.2
2.89
1,001.7
7.2
2.85
1,010.8
7.3
2.89
Total funding liabilities
56,054.4
$ 22.2
0.16%
54,764.3
$ 23.5
0.17%
52,917.9
$ 38.7
0.29%
Other liabilities
1,297.2
1,332.8
1,594.2
Total liabilities
57,351.6
56,097.1
54,512.1
Stockholders' equity
7,789.9
7,779.3
7,884.0
Total liabilities and
stockholders' equity
$ 65,141.5
$ 63,876.4
$ 62,396.1
Net interest income/spread (3)
$ 369.6
2.50%
$ 377.9
2.63%
$ 390.2
2.83%
Net interest margin
2.51%
2.64%
2.84%
(1) Average yields earned and rates paid are annualized.
(2) Average balances and yields for securities are based on amortized cost.
(3) The fully taxable equivalent adjustment was $7.6 million, $7.6 million and $7.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
People's United Financial, Inc.
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST AND YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Twelve months ended
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
(dollars in millions)
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Assets:
Short-term investments
$ 6,986.1
$ 9.5
0.14%
$ 1,125.1
$ 3.4
0.31%
Securities (1)
10,211.3
230.7
2.26
8,143.7
215.7
2.65
Loans:
Commercial real estate
12,972.5
387.1
2.98
14,057.6
488.6
3.48
Commercial and industrial
13,129.2
441.2
3.36
13,456.8
451.0
3.35
Equipment financing
4,970.2
250.5
5.04
4,898.2
263.3
5.38
Residential mortgage
7,676.5
250.7
3.27
9,569.2
333.3
3.48
Home equity and other consumer
1,881.8
62.2
3.31
2,400.5
89.5
3.73
Total loans
40,630.2
1,391.7
3.43
44,382.3
1,625.7
3.66
Total earning assets
57,827.6
$ 1,631.9
2.82%
53,651.1
$ 1,844.8
3.44%
Other assets
6,425.5
7,387.0
Total assets
$ 64,253.1
$ 61,038.1
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$ 16,621.0
$ -
- %
$ 12,864.4
$ -
- %
Savings, interest-bearing checking
and money market
32,040.6
40.4
0.13
27,831.9
92.2
0.33
Time
4,546.5
28.3
0.62
7,520.6
95.0
1.26
Total deposits
53,208.1
68.7
0.13
48,216.9
187.2
0.39
Borrowings:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
569.6
4.3
0.75
1,371.2
13.7
1.00
Customer repurchase agreements
394.3
0.4
0.11
379.0
1.1
0.29
Federal funds purchased
52.8
-
0.09
688.2
5.4
0.79
Total borrowings
1,016.7
4.7
0.47
2,438.4
20.2
0.83
Notes and debentures
1,002.3
28.8
2.87
1,009.5
31.8
3.15
Total funding liabilities
55,227.1
$ 102.2
0.19%
51,664.8
$ 239.2
0.46%
Other liabilities
1,323.0
1,561.5
Total liabilities
56,550.1
53,226.3
Stockholders' equity
7,703.0
7,811.8
Total liabilities and
stockholders' equity
$ 64,253.1
$ 61,038.1
Net interest income/spread (2)
$ 1,529.7
2.63%
$ 1,605.6
2.98%
Net interest margin
2.65%
2.99%
(1) Average balances and yields for securities are based on amortized cost.
(2) The fully taxable equivalent adjustment was $30.6 million and $29.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
People's United Financial, Inc.
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
(dollars in millions)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Non-accrual loans:
Commercial:
Commercial real estate
$
104.8
$
98.7
$
96.1
$
90.2
$
60.4
Commercial and industrial
43.9
57.2
57.0
69.2
76.4
Equipment financing
83.3
99.2
107.2
118.1
109.3
Total Commercial
232.0
255.1
260.3
277.5
246.1
Retail:
Residential mortgage
41.8
49.1
49.5
56.9
62.3
Home equity
14.6
16.3
18.1
18.7
20.5
Other consumer
0.1
-
0.1
0.2
0.2
Total Retail
56.5
65.4
67.7
75.8
83.0
Total non-accrual loans (1)
288.5
320.5
328.0
353.3
329.1
Real estate owned:
Residential
1.4
1.6
1.6
1.5
3.2
Commercial
-
-
3.5
3.5
3.6
Total real estate owned
1.4
1.6
5.1
5.0
6.8
Repossessed assets
3.7
7.4
5.6
5.4
5.7
Total non-performing assets
$
293.6
$
329.5
$
338.7
$
363.7
$
341.6
Non-accrual loans as a percentage of total loans
0.76
%
0.81
%
0.79
%
0.83
%
0.75
%
Non-performing assets as a percentage of:
Total loans, real estate owned and repossessed assets
0.78
0.83
0.82
0.85
0.78
Tangible stockholders' equity and allowance
for credit losses
5.40
6.20
6.43
7.05
6.59
(1) Reported net of government guarantees totaling $2.9 million at December 31, 2021, $1.1 million at September 30, 2021, $1.2 million at June 30, 2021, $2.5 million at March 31, 2021 and $2.5 million at December 31, 2020.
People's United Financial, Inc.
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
(dollars in millions)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Allowance for credit losses on loans:
Balance at beginning of period
$
352.4
$
348.1
$
399.1
$
425.1
$
423.8
Charge-offs
(6.5)
(13.2)
(13.9)
(17.8)
(16.7)
Recoveries
3.6
5.5
3.6
5.4
3.3
Net loan charge-offs
(2.9)
(7.7)
(10.3)
(12.4)
(13.4)
Provision for credit losses on loans
(5.9)
12.0
(40.7)
(13.6)
14.7
Balance at end of period
$
343.6
$
352.4
$
348.1
$
399.1
$
425.1
Allowance for credit losses on loans
as a percentage of:
Total loans
0.91
%
0.89
%
0.84
%
0.93
%
0.97
%
Non-accrual loans
119.1
109.9
106.1
113.0
129.1
NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
(dollars in millions)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Commercial:
Commercial real estate
$
0.2
$
3.7
$
0.8
$
5.8
$
0.1
Commercial and industrial
(0.3)
0.3
3.0
(0.5)
6.6
Equipment financing
4.2
4.2
6.9
7.2
6.8
Total
4.1
8.2
10.7
12.5
13.5
Retail:
Residential mortgage
(0.6)
(0.7)
(0.4)
(0.3)
(0.3)
Home equity
(0.8)
(0.1)
(0.2)
(0.2)
-
Other consumer
0.2
0.3
0.2
0.4
0.2
Total
(1.2)
(0.5)
(0.4)
(0.1)
(0.1)
Total net loan charge-offs
$
2.9
$
7.7
$
10.3
$
12.4
$
13.4
Net loan charge-offs to
average total loans (annualized)
0.03
%
0.08
%
0.10
%
0.12
%
0.12
%
People's United Financial, Inc.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP
In addition to evaluating People's United Financial Inc. ("People's United") results of operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), management routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios, tangible book value per common share and operating earnings metrics. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding People's United's underlying operating performance and trends, and facilitates comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Further, the efficiency ratio and operating earnings metrics are used by management in its assessment of financial performance, including non-interest expense control, while the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share are used to analyze the relative strength of People's United's capital position.
The efficiency ratio, which represents an approximate measure of the cost required by People's United to generate a dollar of revenue, is the ratio of (i) total non-interest expense (excluding operating lease expense, goodwill impairment charges, amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets, losses on real estate assets and non-recurring expenses) (the numerator) to (ii) net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis plus total non-interest income (including the FTE adjustment on bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") income, the netting of operating lease expense and excluding gains and losses on sales of assets other than residential mortgage loans and acquired loans, and non-recurring income) (the denominator). People's United generally considers an item of income or expense to be non-recurring if it is not similar to an item of income or expense of a type incurred within the last two years and is not similar to an item of income or expense of a type reasonably expected to be incurred within the following two years.
Operating earnings exclude from net income available to common shareholders those items that management considers to be of such a non-recurring or infrequent nature that, by excluding such items (net of income taxes), People's United's results can be measured and assessed on a more consistent basis from period to period. Items excluded from operating earnings, which include, but are not limited to: (i) non-recurring gains/losses; (ii) merger-related expenses, including acquisition integration and other costs; (iii) writedowns of banking house assets and related lease termination costs; (iv) severance-related costs; and (v) charges related to executive-level management separation costs, are generally also excluded when calculating the efficiency ratio. Operating earnings per common share ("EPS") is derived by determining the per common share impact of the respective adjustments to arrive at operating earnings and adding (subtracting) such amounts to (from) diluted EPS, as reported. Operating return on average assets is calculated by dividing operating earnings (annualized) by average total assets. Operating return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing operating earnings (annualized) by average tangible common equity. The operating common dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing common dividends paid by operating earnings for the respective period.
Pre-provision net revenue is a useful financial measure as it enables an assessment of the Company's ability to generate earnings to cover credit losses through a credit cycle as well as providing an additional basis for comparing the Company's results of operation between periods by isolating the impact of the provision for credit losses, which can vary significantly between periods.
The tangible common equity ratio is the ratio of (i) tangible common equity (total stockholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets) (the numerator) to (ii) tangible assets (total assets less goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets) (the denominator). Tangible book value per common share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by common shares (total common shares issued, less common shares classified as treasury shares and unallocated Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") common shares).
In light of diversity in presentation among financial institutions, the methodologies used by People's United for determining the non-GAAP financial measures discussed above may differ from those used by other financial institutions.
People's United Financial, Inc.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP - Continued
OPERATING NON-INTEREST EXPENSE AND EFFICIENCY RATIO
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
(dollars in millions)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Total non-interest expense
$ 277.7
$ 289.2
$ 305.0
$ 311.9
$ 646.4
$ 1,183.8
$ 1,564.1
Adjustments to arrive at operating
non-interest expense:
Stop & Shop contract termination costs
(8.5)
(1.6)
(2.0)
(12.1)
-
(24.2)
-
Merger-related expenses
(2.2)
(4.7)
(9.2)
(7.5)
(4.9)
(23.6)
(45.9)
Goodwill impairment charge
-
-
-
-
(353.0)
-
(353.0)
Total
(10.7)
(6.3)
(11.2)
(19.6)
(357.9)
(47.8)
(398.9)
Operating non-interest expense
267.0
282.9
293.8
292.3
288.5
1,136.0
1,165.2
Adjustments:
Amortization of other acquisition-related
intangible assets
(8.3)
(8.9)
(8.8)
(11.0)
(9.7)
(37.0)
(40.8)
Operating lease expense
(6.9)
(7.0)
(7.6)
(7.8)
(8.5)
(29.3)
(36.4)
Other (1)
(1.2)
(1.2)
(1.3)
(1.7)
(1.3)
(5.4)
(10.2)
Total non-interest expense for
efficiency ratio
$ 250.6
$ 265.8
$ 276.1
$ 271.8
$ 269.0
$ 1,064.3
$ 1,077.8
Net interest income (FTE basis)
$ 369.6
$ 377.9
$ 388.7
$ 393.5
$ 390.2
$ 1,529.7
$ 1,605.6
Total non-interest income
99.6
100.4
99.0
94.6
178.2
393.6
492.7
Total revenues
469.2
478.3
487.7
488.1
568.4
1,923.3
2,098.3
Adjustments:
Operating lease expense
(6.9)
(7.0)
(7.6)
(7.8)
(8.5)
(29.3)
(36.4)
BOLI FTE adjustment
0.7
1.0
0.7
0.6
0.9
3.0
3.5
Gain on sale of business, net of expenses
-
-
-
-
(75.9)
-
(75.9)
Other (2)
0.2
(4.0)
-
(1.1)
-
(4.9)
(0.4)
Total revenues for efficiency ratio
$ 463.2
$ 468.3
$ 480.8
$ 479.8
$ 484.9
$ 1,892.1
$ 1,989.1
Efficiency ratio
54.1%
56.8%
57.4%
56.6%
55.5%
56.2%
54.2%
(1) Items classified as "other" and deducted from non-interest expense for purposes of calculating the efficiency ratio include certain franchise taxes and real estate owned expenses.
(2) Items classified as "other" and added to (deducted from) total revenues for purposes of calculating the efficiency ratio include, as applicable, asset write-offs and gains/losses associated with the sale of branch locations.
PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
(in millions)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net interest income
$ 362.0
$ 370.3
$ 380.9
$ 385.9
$ 382.8
$ 1,499.1
$ 1,575.8
Non-interest income
99.6
100.4
99.0
94.6
178.2
393.6
492.7
Non-interest expense
(277.7)
(289.2)
(305.0)
(311.9)
(646.4)
(1,183.8)
(1,564.1)
Pre-provision net revenue
183.9
181.5
174.9
168.6
(85.4)
708.9
504.4
Non-operating income
-
-
-
-
(75.9)
-
(75.9)
Non-operating expense
10.7
6.3
11.2
19.6
357.9
47.8
398.9
Operating pre-provision net revenue
$ 194.6
$ 187.8
$ 186.1
$ 188.2
$ 196.6
$ 756.7
$ 827.4
People's United Financial, Inc.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP - Continued
OPERATING EARNINGS
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
(dollars in millions, except per common share data)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021 (1)
2020
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$ 146.4
$ 136.2
$ 167.3
$ 141.0
$ (148.8)
$ 590.8
$ 205.5
Adjustments to arrive at operating earnings:
Stop & Shop contract termination costs
8.5
1.6
2.0
12.1
-
24.2
-
Merger-related expenses
2.2
4.7
9.2
7.5
4.9
23.6
45.9
Goodwill impairment charge (2)
-
-
-
-
353.0
-
353.0
Gain on sale of business, net of expenses
-
-
-
-
(75.9)
-
(75.9)
Total pre-tax adjustments
10.7
6.3
11.2
19.6
282.0
47.8
323.0
Tax effect (2)
(2.2)
(1.4)
(2.4)
(4.1)
14.5
(10.0)
6.1
Total adjustments, net of tax
8.5
4.9
8.8
15.5
296.5
37.8
329.1
Operating earnings
$ 154.9
$ 141.1
$ 176.1
$ 156.5
$ 147.7
$ 628.6
$ 534.6
Diluted EPS, as reported
$ 0.34
$ 0.32
$ 0.39
$ 0.33
$ (0.35)
$ 1.39
$ 0.49
Adjustments to arrive at operating EPS:
Stop & Shop contract termination costs
0.02
-
-
0.02
-
0.04
-
Merger-related expenses
-
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.05
0.09
Goodwill impairment charge (2)
-
-
-
-
0.83
-
0.83
Gain on sale of business, net of expenses
-
-
-
-
(0.14)
-
(0.14)
Total adjustments per common share
0.02
0.01
0.02
0.04
0.70
0.09
0.78
Operating EPS
$ 0.36
$ 0.33
$ 0.41
$ 0.37
$ 0.35
$ 1.48
$ 1.27
Average total assets
$ 65,142
$ 63,876
$ 63,930
$ 64,057
$ 62,396
$ 64,253
$ 61,038
Operating return on
average assets (annualized)
0.95%
0.88%
1.10%
0.98%
0.95%
0.98%
0.88%
(1) The sum of the quarterly amounts for certain line items may not equal the twelve months amounts due to rounding.
(2) The goodwill impairment charge for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 is non-tax-deductible.
OPERATING RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
(dollars in millions)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating earnings
$ 154.9
$ 141.1
$ 176.1
$ 156.5
$ 147.7
$ 628.6
$ 534.6
Average stockholders' equity
$ 7,790
$ 7,779
$ 7,634
$ 7,606
$ 7,884
$ 7,703
$ 7,812
Less: Average preferred stock
244
244
244
244
244
244
244
Average common equity
7,546
7,535
7,390
7,362
7,640
7,459
7,568
Less: Average goodwill and average other
acquisition-related intangible assets
2,813
2,822
2,831
2,842
3,213
2,827
3,247
Average tangible common equity
$ 4,733
$ 4,713
$ 4,559
$ 4,520
$ 4,427
$ 4,632
$ 4,321
Operating return on average tangible
common equity (annualized)
13.1%
12.0%
15.4%
13.8%
13.3%
13.6%
12.4%
People's United Financial, Inc.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP - Continued
OPERATING COMMON DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
(dollars in millions)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Common dividends paid
$ 77.4
$ 77.4
$ 77.3
$ 75.7
$ 75.6
$ 307.8
$ 304.1
Operating earnings
$ 154.9
$ 141.1
$ 176.1
$ 156.5
$ 147.7
$ 628.6
$ 534.6
Operating common dividend payout ratio
50.0%
54.8%
43.9%
48.4%
51.2%
49.0%
56.9%
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY RATIO
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
(dollars in millions)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Total stockholders' equity
$ 7,902
$ 7,783
$ 7,750
$ 7,592
$ 7,603
Less: Preferred stock
244
244
244
244
244
Common equity
7,658
7,539
7,506
7,348
7,359
Less: Goodwill and other
acquisition-related intangible assets
2,809
2,817
2,826
2,835
2,846
Tangible common equity
$ 4,849
$ 4,722
$ 4,680
$ 4,513
$ 4,513
Total assets
$ 64,642
$ 63,673
$ 63,341
$ 64,172
$ 63,092
Less: Goodwill and other
acquisition-related intangible assets
2,809
2,817
2,826
2,835
2,846
Tangible assets
$ 61,833
$ 60,856
$ 60,515
$ 61,337
$ 60,246
Tangible common equity ratio
7.8%
7.8%
7.7%
7.4%
7.5%
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
(in millions, except per common share data)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Tangible common equity
$ 4,849
$ 4,722
$ 4,680
$ 4,513
$ 4,513
Common shares issued
536.90
536.75
536.75
536.20
533.68
Less: Shares classified as treasury shares
108.98
108.98
108.98
108.98
109.00
Common shares outstanding
427.92
427.77
427.77
427.22
424.68
Less: Unallocated ESOP shares
5.23
5.31
5.40
5.49
5.57
Common shares
422.69
422.46
422.37
421.73
419.11
Tangible book value per common share
$ 11.47
$ 11.18
$ 11.08
$ 10.70
$ 10.77
