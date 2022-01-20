IntegriChain Acquires Blue Fin Group, Combining Therapy Commercialization Expertise with Leading Technology, Data, and Business Operations

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering Life Sciences' only comprehensive data and business process platform for market access, today announced that it has acquired Blue Fin Group , a full-service professional management consulting firm delivering research, strategy, and implementation services to help manufacturers optimize access. More than 300 Life Sciences manufacturers – spanning cell and gene therapies, orphan/rare, specialty, primary care, vaccines, biosimilars, and generics – have relied on Blue Fin Group to optimize patient outcomes by orchestrating marketing, market access, field sales, pharmacy and distribution, and patient services as a seamless commercial strategy. Blue Fin Group's team of nearly 45 consultants and professionals with expertise in market access, drug commercialization, channel strategy, patient funnel pull through, and GTN optimization will operate as an independent division of IntegriChain.

"As the industry contends with ever-increasing payer pressure on access and its gross-to-net distortions continue to grow, this acquisition is perfectly timed," said Kevin Leininger , CEO of IntegriChain. "Simply put, Blue Fin Group helps develop commercialization strategies, and IntegriChain operationalizes them. Blue Fin Group's expertise across the market access landscape – from payers to patient services to the channel – is unsurpassed. Their ability to create synergy between access strategy and overall brand strategy is truly differentiated. Combining their expertise with IntegriChain's technology, data capabilities, and business processes will produce data-driven insights that are more actionable and more impactful for our customers. We welcome Bill and his team of exceptional access experts to our rapidly expanding global team."

"Today, our two organizations collectively serve hundreds of Life Sciences manufacturers, including all top-30 and the vast majority of new therapy launches," said William Roth , Founding Partner and President of Blue Fin Group. "Both of our teams are experts in drug commercialization, and the combination of the insights produced by IntegriChain's ICyte Platform and Blue Fin Group's breadth of pharma experience places us in an unmatched position. Together we help the industry tackle its two biggest challenges in the era of specialty and precision drug commercialization: converting as much of the patient funnel as possible while optimizing gross-to-net financial performance."

The entire leadership and all employees of Blue Fin Group will remain with the company under the IntegriChain umbrella, creating a global workforce that spans nearly 600 professionals, including more than 65 consultants in total. Blue Fin Group will remain a separate operating entity going forward, and Blue Fin Group customers should expect no changes or interruptions to the delivery of their solutions and servicing of their accounts. This acquisition is IntegriChain's fifth expansion since entering its strategic partnership in 2016 with Accel-KKR, a leading technology-focused private equity firm.

About Blue Fin Group, an IntegriChain Company

Blue Fin Group develops strategies to optimize patient access, commercialization, and gross-to-net to support Life Sciences manufacturers throughout the product life cycle. Blue Fin Group is a full-service management consulting firm delivering research, strategy, and implementation to help manufacturers align all the elements of marketing, market access, field sales, pharmacy and distribution, and patient services as a seamless commercial strategy that helps optimize patient outcomes. The team of highly experienced consultants and access professionals has served more than 300 manufacturers–primarily those commercializing their first asset or large global firms with products that span cell and gene therapies, orphan/rare, specialty, primary care, vaccines, biosimilars, and generics. For more information, visit https://consultbfg.com/ or follow on Twitter @ bluefingroup and LinkedIn .

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain is Life Sciences' data and application backbone for patient access and therapy commercialization. More than 250 manufacturers rely on IntegriChain's ICyte Platform to orchestrate commercial and government payer contracting, patient services, and distribution channels. ICyte is the first and only platform that unites the financial, operational, and commercial data sets required to support therapy access in the era of specialty and precision medicine. With ICyte, Life Sciences innovators are digitalizing labor-intensive processes – freeing up their best talent to identify and resolve coverage and availability hurdles and to manage pricing and forecasting complexity. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR , a leading technology private equity firm. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA; Raleigh, NC, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com, or follow on Twitter @IntegriChain and LinkedIn.

Contact

