BIOLASE Announces Continuation of Exclusive Collaboration with BMW Performance Center West (BMW PCW) and Winner of BMW Sweepstakes <legend role="h2">BIOLASE<span>and BMW</span>PCW<span>will continue to collaborate in 2022 to offer dentists the opportunity to experience the precision, control and performance of the advanced</span>Waterlase<span>dental laser and BMW award-winning vehicles</span></legend>

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL ), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced a continuation of their collaboration with BMW Performance Center West (BMW PCW) at The Thermal Club near Palm Springs, to offer dentists the unique opportunity to experience two state-of-the-art pieces of technology; the Waterlase dental laser and BMW award-winning vehicles.

BIOLASE Logo (PRNewsfoto/BIOLASE, Inc.)

Dentists who participate in the BIOLASE Waterlase Exclusive Trial Program in 2022 will receive a free, two-day training that provides an in-depth understanding of the benefits of Waterlase laser technology. After the training program, dentists will enjoy the use of a Waterlase dental laser in their offices for up to 45 days at no charge, with an experienced Waterlase clinician available to help train and integrate this technology into their practice. Participating dentists who purchase the Waterlase during the trial period will be invited to a complimentary Waterlase Weekend, which includes an exclusive, four-hour event at the BMW PCW.

"We are thrilled to continue this dynamic program with BMW Performance Center West," said John Beaver, President and CEO of BIOLASE. "Over 20 programs with more than 120 dentists were completed in 2021 alone. Dentists continue to see the value of these two advanced technologies through this futuristic and unique opportunity, and we look forward to completing even more of these successful events in 2022."

"We are excited to continue this unique partnership in 2022," said Matt Misko, Operations Manager of the BMW Performance Center West. "The dentists who joined us in 2021 enjoyed a premium experience; and we pride ourselves in providing exhilarating experiences for everyone. From our Teen Driving School to our M Racing school and MINI Stunt Driving School, there is something for absolutely everyone to have an unforgettable experience. We are excited to greet even more BIOLASE participants at the track in 2022!"

The 2021 sweepstakes winner was Dr. Kelly R. Lanning, who won a one-year lease of a BMW M5. Dr. Lanning practices endodontics in Doylestown, Pa. "I am absolutely thrilled for the opportunity to experience two of the most spectacular technologies on today's market, the Waterlase and BMW," said Dr. Lanning. "I recommend fellow dental professionals get involved now with this remarkable, immersive collaboration program."

The Waterlase Weekend promotion kicks off in 2022, with Waterlase Exclusive Trial Program training events starting in February and continuing throughout 2022 at locations across the country. To learn more about upcoming Waterlase Exclusive Trial Programs near you, visit biolase.com/WaterlaseTrial2022

About BMW of North America LLC, and BMW Performance Centers

The BMW Performance Center West is a permanent performance driver training facility located in Thermal, California, near Palm Springs. The facility is open to the public and offers a wide range of driving schools for people of all ages and capabilities. The facility also offers special programs for private and corporate groups.

The BMW Performance Driving Schools are taught by BMW professional driving instructors on a private course. The classes provide individuals and groups with the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the Ultimate Driving Machine® and learn proper vision, basic car control, panic braking, handling, last-minute emergency lane changing, distracted driving, high-speed control and precision driving.

Set in a backdrop of breathtaking mountain views, the facility features a brand new, luxurious modern building, up to 5.1 miles of expansive track layouts, meeting space, a gourmet café, gift shops, and a truly unique experience. For more information visit: www.BMWPerformanceCenter.com or call (888) 345-4269.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 300 patented and 35 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 41,200 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

For updates and information on Waterlase iPlus®, Waterlase Express™, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com , Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase , Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc , Instagram at www.instagram.com/waterlase_laserdentistry , and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase .

BIOLASE®, Waterlase® and Waterlase iPlus® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.

