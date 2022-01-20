ADP Workforce Now with Global Payroll Integration Simplifies Multi-Country Payroll Offering provides fully connected system of record with end-to-end, multi-country payroll technology and processes

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As work evolves in a global world, so must payroll. To help employers manage an increasingly global workforce, ADP today announces the integration of multi-country payroll functionality into ADP Workforce Now®. The new offering supports U.S. and Canadian headquartered businesses managing payroll in multiple countries with an integrated system of record.

ADP Workforce Now simplifies managing end-to-end multi-country payroll through standardized payroll technology

ADP Workforce Now with Global Payroll eliminates the challenges that disconnected systems present by offering native, seamless integration and navigation. By delivering an integrated vendor platform, ADP provides world-class data integrity and improves multi-country payroll efficiency to help meet diverse and increasingly complex payroll obligations. Now, organizations utilizing ADP Workforce Now can manage and maintain information on employees residing in more than 50 countries, helping to tackle challenges unique to their business goals.

"As organizations evolve and expand globally, businesses will need technology to drive efficiency and expand their capabilities," said Laura Brown, president, Major Account Services and ADP Canada. "Using our robust technology and proven processes, ADP delivers real-time integration that automatically syncs Workforce Now data with global payroll so that workers can be paid accurately and on time around the world. ADP Workforce Now with Global Payroll is another tool in our expansive line-up to meet our clients' needs as the world of work changes."

ADP Workforce Now with Global Payroll simplifies managing end-to-end multi-country payroll through standardized payroll technology and processes. Using just one vendor, businesses can seamlessly keep their HR and payroll data connected, with less time spent on data entry, all supported by ADP's unique managed support model.

For more information about ADP Workforce Now with Global Payroll, please visit www.adp.com/WFNwithGlobalPayroll.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, ADP Workforce Now and Always Designing for People, are trademarks of ADP, Inc.

Copyright © 2022 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

(PRNewsfoto/ADP, LLC)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ADP, Inc.