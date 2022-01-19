U.S. News & World Report names The Meadows Health Center at Edgewood a "Best Nursing Home" for eighth time

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meadows Health Center at Edgewood Retirement Community in North Andover, MA, has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the best skilled nursing facilities in the nation for the eighth time. For the 2021-22 ranking, The Meadows received a rating of "High Performing," the highest possible rating for Long-Term Care.

Eight-time recipient of the US News Best Nursing Home award, the Meadows Health Center on the campus of Edgewood Retirement Community in North Andover, MA, offers long-term skilled nursing, short-term rehabilitation (inpatient and outpatient), advanced memory support, respite stays and hospice care. To learn more or to inquire about admission for yourself or someone you love, visit their website or call 978-725-4116.

In response to the announcement, David Botte, NHA, administrator of The Meadows Health Center, praised The Meadow's long-standing commitment to excellence in care and staffing. "Edgewood has a very special culture of caring and the people who work here share our excitement about making life the best it can be for every senior we serve. Every day our staff members work to make a difference and live out our values of compassion, respect, integrity, professionalism, and teamwork. The past couple of years have been challenging, but The Meadows staff have risen to the challenge and provided the best possible care to every resident. Their dedication has been remarkable to witness."

U.S. News — widely considered a global authority in health care rankings — awards the designation of Best Nursing Home only to those nursing homes that satisfy U.S. News' assessment of the appropriate use of key services and consistent performance in quality measures. For its 12th edition, covering 2021-2022, the organization combined comprehensive information about care, COVID-19 vaccination requirements for residents and staff, flu and pneumonia vaccination rates, and any infection control violations listed on the resident safety summary. The methodology also placed emphasis on nursing homes meeting certain standards of patient safety, among other criteria.

About The Meadows Health Center at Edgewood

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and News USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

