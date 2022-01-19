UpHealth Appoints Marketing Veteran Edna Boone Johnson To Executive Leadership Team

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) today announced that expert communications and marketing leader Edna Boone Johnson has joined UpHealth as chief communications and corporate marketing officer, effective immediately. She will report to UpHealth CEO Ramesh Balakrishnan.

Johnson will oversee all facets of UpHealth communications and corporate marketing, inclusive of media relations, brand strategy, corporate social responsibility and digital strategy.

"Edna's portfolio of experience and expertise will lead how we evangelize our products and services, our mission and the incredible momentum building at UpHealth as we continue to transform how we deliver care and manage health globally," said Ramesh Balakrishnan, chief executive officer.

Johnson's career has spanned all facets of communication, marketing, government affairs and corporate social responsibility, with previous employers that include Michelin North America, Burger King Corporation and the CNN News Group. Before joining UpHealth, Johnson served at Michelin for more than a decade. Among her many accomplishments, at Michelin, she created and then oversaw the most awarded communications campaign in the United States for two years in a row and was short-listed for a Cannes Lions award.

At Burger King Corporation, she was cited by PRWeek magazine as one of the "top 10 staff moves that changed the landscape."

"UpHealth is ushering in a new era of healthcare, and I'm honored to join this dynamic, growing company," said Johnson. "UpHealth aims to ensure that one day in the not-too-distant future, everyone, anywhere, will have access to quality, holistic healthcare. I can't imagine a better endeavor for this next chapter of my career."

Johnson began her career as a journalist. She received several awards for her reporting, including Associated Press awards. She became a professor of journalism and public relations at Auburn University where she was named as an outstanding faculty member. During this time, Johnson also ran a communications consultancy whose clients included Coca-Cola, Nickelodeon Networks and Turner Broadcasting.

Johnson holds a bachelor's degree with highest honors from Auburn University and a master's degree from the University of Alabama.

About UpHealth Inc.

UpHealth is a global digital health company that delivers digital-first technology, infrastructure and services to dramatically improve how healthcare is delivered and managed. The UpHealth platform creates digitally enabled "care communities" that improve access and achieve better patient outcomes at lower cost, through digital health solutions and interoperability tools that serve patients wherever they are, in their native language. UpHealth's clients include global governments, health plans, healthcare providers and community-based organizations. For more information, please visit https://uphealthinc.com and follow us at @UpHealthInc on Twitter and UpHealth Inc on LinkedIn.

