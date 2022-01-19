Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conference

News and First Alert Weather App
TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) TSX: QSP) ("RBI") announced today that the company will participate virtually in the Barclays Global Inflation Conference on January 24, 2022 at 10:45am Eastern Time.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Restaurant Brands International Inc.)
A live audio webcast will be available on the company's investor relations website (http://rbi.com/investors), and will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.
Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick-service restaurant companies with more than $35 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 28,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick-service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees, and communities for decades. Through its Restaurant Brands for Good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes related to its food, the planet, and people and communities.

