Penserra Announces Partnership with BlackRock to Provide Dedicated Cash Management Share Classes

ORINDA, Calif., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penserra, a certified Minority-Business Enterprise (MBE), is pleased to announce the launch of new dedicated share classes offered by BlackRock Global Cash Management. These share classes of the BlackRock Liquid Environmentally Aware Fund (PSLXX) and the BlackRock Liquid Federal Trust Fund (PSBXX) will be available exclusively for clients of Penserra and its affiliates beginning January 21, 2022.

This partnership with BlackRock allows Penserra's clients to have access to expanded offerings of cash management solutions which emphasize environmental considerations and positive social outcomes through education, all while seeking to conserve principal and liquidity.

"For over a decade, BlackRock has proactively engaged with minority, women, and disabled-veteran owned broker-dealers to accelerate their growth as strong liquidity providers and distribution partners," says Tom Callahan, Global Head of BlackRock Cash Management. "Working with Penserra to distribute cash management solutions to our mutual clients is a natural next step in our partnership, and we are proud to associate with a firm that shares our commitment to diversity and inclusion."

"The opportunity to build a business on the strength of this platform with BlackRock is exciting," said Jorge Madrigal, Penserra's Chief Executive Officer. "This partnership expands the long relationship between our two firms and provides our institutional clients quality cash and investment strategies as we together strive to set the standard for excellence in this area."

About Penserra

Founded in 2007, Penserra is an institutional financial services firm with offices located in New York, Chicago, Newport Beach, CA and the San Francisco Bay Area. Services include Global Equity Trading, Fixed Income Trading, Investment Banking, ETF Sub-Advising, and Active Investment Management. Penserra is a certified Minority-Owned Business Enterprise (MBE). For more information, please visit our website at www.penserra.com.

