KNAACK® Introduces PLANZBOARD™ Mobile Planning and Workstation for Contractors and Tradespeople

ITASCA, Ill., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KNAACK®, the trusted leader in tool storage and jobsite security, has introduced PLANZBOARD™, a dedicated and versatile mobile planning and workstation developed for the construction industry. Designed with worksite usage in mind, the PLANZBOARD is a multi-functional tabletop that transforms the standard plans reviewing location into an adjustable workstation that can be used as a plans table, whiteboard, bulletin board, collaborative meeting station and more!

"Jobsites are fast-paced, requiring building and construction professionals to be on the go constantly. Approximately 95 percent of contractors use drawings or blueprints for daily work, and until now, there has been no mobile construction-grade tabletop available on the market," said Sang Oh, Senior Product Manager, KNAACK. "The new PLANZBOARD offers construction professionals the flexibility they require to not only meet the daily demands of the jobsite but also increase their efficiency."

Multi-Functional Versatility and Mobility

The 42" KNAACK PLANZBOARD's heavy-duty tabletop base provides a sturdy work surface that accommodates up to "E" size (36"x38") architectural drawings and plans. It can be positioned in three modes, including an angled plans review mode, a vertical magnetic whiteboard mode, and a horizontal tabletop workstation mode.

The KNAACK PLANZBOARD can be used as a standalone tabletop, or it can fit most large-sized utility carts, with or without KNAACK Cart Armour™ installed. For productivity on the go, the PLANZBOARD is designed to fit through finished 36" door frames. The tabletop's white powder coat finish doubles as the whiteboard surface, in addition to the workstation being magnetic and having a built-in lip to hold pens, markers, etc.

KNAACK Durability Built In

The PLANZBOARD features powder-coated 16-gauge steel and dual heavy-duty locking hinges to deliver the legendary toughness customers expect from KNAACK jobsite storage solutions. The product is flat packed and designed with assembly in mind, with a one-size nut and bolt design. Construction professionals can easily and quickly assemble the PLANZBOARD using hand tools.

For additional information, KNAACK has added an Overview Video and an Assembly Video to its YouTube Channel. To learn more about the new PLANZBOARD, visit https://www.knaack.com/products/jobsite-storage-equipment/jobsite-storage/WorkStationSeries/PT-01. For more information about KNAACK jobsite storage products, visit www.knaack.com.

ABOUT KNAACK®

KNAACK, a WernerCo brand, is the industry leader of jobsite storage equipment, including storage chests, field stations, rolling work benches and hand tool boxes. KNAACK products are designed and built to the highest standard. Well beyond traditional tool storage and security, KNAACK innovation takes jobsite protection to the next level. KNAACK products are manufactured in Crystal Lake, Illinois. For more information, visit www.knaack.com.

ABOUT WERNERCO

WernerCo is a privately owned, fully-integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, secure storage systems, and light duty construction equipment. WernerCo's business model and growth is defined by innovation and continuous improvement of the products, processes and services they deliver. WernerCo products are Trusted Everywhere Work Gets Done™! For a full list of industry-leading global brands, visit www.wernerworldwide.com.

