ACVPM is recognized as one of the oldest veterinary specialty programs in the country

dvm360® Announces the Addition of the American College of Veterinary Preventive Medicine (ACVPM) to Strategic Alliance Partnership Program ACVPM is recognized as one of the oldest veterinary specialty programs in the country

CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- dvm360® and the American College of Veterinary Preventive Medicine (ACVPM) are pleased to announce their collaboration through dvm360®'s Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program. ACVPM is the first AVMA-recognized veterinary specialty organization to join the program.

dvm360® is the No. 1 multimedia platform in the veterinary industry, (PRNewsfoto/dvm360®)

The SAP program provides partnering advocacy organizations, medical associations, and veterinary schools with international and national reach and visibility. Through the SAP program, dvm360® fosters collaboration and open exchange of information among trusted veterinary professionals for the benefit of the profession. dvm360® works with affiliated partners to share information and highlight the diverse veterinary communities they support.

"Advancing our profession requires collaboration, innovation and leadership. We are honored to have ACVPM as the first professional specialty organization joining our SAP program and look forward to working together," says Dr. Adam Christman, dvm360®'s Chief Veterinary Officer.

Current ACVPM President, Dr. Rick Hill says, "ACVPM may be one of the oldest veterinary specialties, but we are not afraid of change and adaptation. We are very excited to collaborate with a trusted voice in veterinary medicine to continue to promote the principles of veterinary preventive medicine."

Thanks to this novel partnership, dvm360® subscribers can look forward to interesting articles, columns and other information from ACVPM diplomates to support their relentless efforts to provide better care to their patients and to better serve clients everywhere.

For a full list of dvm360® SAP partners, click here.

About the ACVPM

ACVPM is an AVMA-recognized veterinary specialty organization that offers board certification in preventive medicine, with the option of a specialty in epidemiology. Joining ACVPM leads to the opportunity to join some of the most renowned veterinary professionals in preventive medicine and public health, at both the national and international levels.

With various Continuing Education (CE) opportunities, the mission of ACVPM is to further develop a deep understanding of animal health and the impacts it has on human welfare and the environment. Through their training programs and webinars, ACVPM provides unique learning opportunities for veterinarians.

About dvm360®

The leading media-content provider in the veterinary market, dvm360® has been in operation for more than 50 years. It provides readers with top-of-the-line digital and print content that focuses on every aspect of a veterinary professional's life. In addition, dvm360® hosts continuing education (CE) conferences that provide a 360-degree educational engagement experience for veterinary professionals. dvm360® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America. MJH Life Sciences™ dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

dvm360® Media Contact

Alyssa Scarpaci, 609-716-7777

ascarpaci@mjhlifesciences.com

ACVPM Media Contact

evp@acvpm.org

ACVPM logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE dvm360®