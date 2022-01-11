Zynex Monitoring Announces First Enrollment in an Apheresis Blood Donation Clinical Trial for its Fluid Monitoring System

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation and patient monitoring, today reported it has started enrollments in a clinical trial aimed at further characterizing the performance of its fluid monitoring system, CM-1500. The study, conducted at Vitalant Research Institute (the research arm of Vitalant, the nation's largest independent, nonprofit blood services provider), tracks changes in the device's patented Relative Index during apheresis blood donation procedures. The company obtained FDA clearance of the fluid monitoring system in February 2020.

"We are excited to continue innovating the portfolio of clinical evidence to support the performance of our non-invasive fluid monitoring technology," said Donald Gregg, VP of Zynex Monitoring Solutions. "We believe this technology is fulfilling an unmet need to manage fluid and blood loss across the clinical care continuum."

The CM-1500 is a non-invasive monitor intended to monitor patients' fluid balance in hospitals and surgical centers. The company's focus in 2021 has been on the clinical evidence supporting the CM-1500 and preparing the next generation device (CM-1600) for submission to the FDA.

Thomas Sandgaard, CEO, Chairman and Founder said: "We believe our Relative Index can be the future of patient fluid monitoring. We're excited to participate in more studies, like this one, to validate the Relative Index and our technology. We look forward to more research throughout 2022 as we continue innovating our technology for the CM-1600."

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, markets and sells its own design of electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as developing noninvasive patient fluid, pulse oximetry and sepsis monitoring systems. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Investor Relations Contact:

Investor Relations Counsel

