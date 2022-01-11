Wealth Solutions Report Welcomes Adam Malamed and Susan Theder to Panel of Judges for WSR Growth & Innovation Awards

Wealth Management Industry Leaders to Guide Selection of Winners and Honorable Mention Recipients for Hybrid RIA / Independent Financial Advisor Group of the Year

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Solutions Report – the digital media platform featuring insights, analysis and commentary for the wealth management space – today announced the appointment of Susan Theder and Adam Malamed as judges for the inaugural WSR Growth & Innovation Awards. Launched in April 2020, Wealth Solutions Report specializes in delivering actionable business growth ideas from wealth management industry leaders, for wealth management industry participants.

Starting in 2022, the newly-launched WSR awards program recognizes the firms and individuals delivering impactful strategies with transformative potential for the broader wealth management space. Each quarter will spotlight a specific category, with the first quarter focused on the Hybrid RIA / Independent Financial Advisor Group of the Year award.

Ms. Theder, Chief Marketing & Experience Officer of FMG Suite, the leading provider of digital marketing solutions for independent financial advisors, and Adam Malamed, CEO of Ajax Investment Partners, the merchant bank and venture fund, will serve as judges for this award category. Further details as follows:

The award is open to independent FA groups – either with or without their own hybrid RIA entities – that recruit, retain and help grow the businesses of independent financial advisors who are conducting both brokerage and fee-based advisory business.

To be considered for this award category, firms must have at least $1 billion in total assets (any combination of advisory, brokerage and insurance assets are acceptable).

The awards are open now, firms can nominate themselves, and all submissions are due by no later than March 15, 2022 .

April 11 . More information on the award submissions process can be found here. Two winners and three honorable mentions will be announced the week of

Larry Roth, CEO of Wealth Solutions Report, said, "I'm thrilled to welcome Susan Theder and Adam Malamed, two widely known and highly respected wealth management industry leaders, as judges in our inaugural Growth & Innovation Awards. Over the decades, Susan and Adam have worked with many hundreds of independent hybrid RIA and other financial advisor groups, getting to know some of the most successful and innovative firms in this unique segment of our industry. I cannot think of better judges for this award, and I look forward to collaborating with them in the coming weeks and months in the selection process."

Previously, Ms. Theder has served as Chief Marketing Officer at Advisor Group, and prior to that, Chief Marketing Officer of Cetera Financial Group, two of the largest networks of independent wealth management firms in the country. She is also a member of WSR's Editorial Advisory Board.

Before forming Ajax Investment Partners, Mr. Malamed was Chief Operating Officer of Ladenburg Thalmann, a NYSE-traded network of independent wealth management firms with over 4,500 financial advisors. He is a frequent contributor to WSR, and serves as Chair of the outlet's Hybrid RIA Council, which spotlights thought leadership on key industry opportunities and challenges from leaders of hybrid RIA firms across the country.

