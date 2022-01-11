24-hour respite from technology will take place in 2022 from sundown Friday, March 4 to sundown Saturday, March 5

UNPLUG COLLABORATIVE ANNOUNCES 2022 DATES FOR 13TH ANNUAL "NATIONAL DAY OF UNPLUGGING" 24-hour respite from technology will take place in 2022 from sundown Friday, March 4 to sundown Saturday, March 5

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "National Day of Unplugging," the 13th annual call-to-action and awareness campaign under the leadership of Unplug Collaborative (Kim Cavallo, executive director; Claudia Erickson, director of partnerships), today announced its 24-hour respite from technology event will take place from sundown Friday, March 4 to sundown Saturday, March 5.

The 13th Annual National Day of Unplugging is from sundown-to-sundown March 4-5, 2022. Whether you take a break from technology for 1 hour or 24 hours, find fun and meaning in spending time offline. The nonprofit organization behind the awareness campaign is Unplug Collaborative. You can find ideas, inspiration and resources on their website https://www.nationaldayofunplugging.com/

"National Day of Unplugging is open to anyone willing to prioritize...offline connection over digital connectivity."

According to Cavallo, "Participation in National Day of Unplugging is open to anyone willing to prioritize human-centric, offline connection over digital connectivity." Emerging from a two-year period of near-constant screen fatigue, travel and gathering restrictions, coupled with reliance on devices for social interactions, Cavallo's hope for 2022 is a pivot to many more 'unplugged' experiences, not just in one day but throughout the year.

For more than a decade, National Day of Unplugging has inspired thousands of parents, schools, communities, religious organizations, and businesses around the world, to use its platform and free event and activity resources to go device-free for one to 24-hours and adopt a healthy balance with technology use in their daily lives.

This year's National Day of Unplugging (#NDU2022) is focused on three core initiatives that can all be done safely either independently or in small groups:

UNPLUG & PLAY : access to mess-free creative art projects and downloadable art templates, presented by lead brand partner and sponsor, Wikki Stix , the original, award-winning, hand-knitting yarn enhanced, colorful fidget toy.

UNPLUG & ROCK OUT : in partnership with The Kindness Rocks Project, #NDU2022 will highlight rock painting with messages of positivity as a therapeutic and mindful activity, and in turn, "change someone's entire day, outlook or life."

UNPLUG FOR A CAUSE: in a continuing partnership with social impact company, lilspace, people can turn unplugged minutes into socks donated to the nonprofit Knock Knock Give A Sock, which distributes socks to people living in NYC and Tri-State region homeless shelters. Schools and educators can also encourage classrooms to track unplugged minutes through Unplug-A-Thons while raising money for school programs and outside causes.

To view the full list of how to unplug in 2022, visit nationaldayofunplugging.com .

About Unplug Collaborative

Unplug Collaborative is a nonprofit organization that supports educators, leaders and organizers who want to see their communities elevate human connection over digital engagement. Unplug Collaborative's mission is to serve as a frontline life-tech resource center and to spread 'unplugged' inspiration and ideas around the globe. To join the movement, become an Unplug Collaborative member, build your own Unplugged Village™, or learn more about its free resources and events, visit UnplugCollaborative.org

# # #

Media Contact:

Adriana Douzos

adriana@theprcanvas.com

(917) 749-3977

Kim Cavallo

kim@nationaldayofunplugging.com

(818) 917-5689

MULTIMEDIA VIDEO

https://www.facebook.com/NationalDayofUnplugging/videos/1515105218888151

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Unplug Collaborative