GOOD PLANeT Foods Kicks Off 2022 with New Look, Taste, Melt, and Positive Growth Trajectory as Category Pioneer in Plant-Based Cheese

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOOD PLANeT Foods , a pioneering brand in plant-based cheeses, today announced it is starting the New Year with a fresh rebrand for its entire line - debuting eye-catching new packaging that shows off the superior melt the product delivers. The new packaging launches alongside improved formula with unique, proprietary recipes that offer consumers the joy of cheese with a smooth cultured flavor that tastes, looks, and melts just like dairy cheese. This update comes ahead of a huge growth projection for the brand in 2022, with recent distribution gains in retailers like Giant Martin, Giant Eagle and Hy-Vee, and increased distribution nationally in Sprouts.

"We are committed to growing the plant-based cheese segment in 2022, and part of doing this is to continue to raise the bar for what consumers can expect from plant-based shreds and slices," said GOOD PLANeT co-CEO Bart Adlam. "We are bringing this to market just after getting a fantastic response to the recent launch of our Plant-Based Snackable Wedges and just before we launch even more innovation, so we're excited to take our brand and segment to the next level this year."

Experts predict the plant-based trend is gaining even more traction, with U.S. News & World Report predicting that plant-based foods that keep the environment in mind will become increasingly popular amongst consumers in 2022 - especially when it comes to reducetarianism and making moves towards plant-based offerings that are good for human health as well as the health of the planet. GOOD PLANeT is determined to make it easier for consumers to choose PLANeT-Friendly eating with an expanding portfolio of offerings that don't require consumers to compromise on taste or performance.

"We can all contribute to a better environment and climate in the future by eating more plant-based foods like GOOD PLANeT. Production of our cheeses require a fraction of the land and water and produces a fraction of methane compared to that of dairy cheeses," said David Israel, Founder and CEO of GOOD PLANeT. "All our products have sustainability in mind, and we are pushing to do more towards this goal. For example, our cardboard carton for our new Snackable Cheese Wedges uses 90% post-consumer material and is recyclable, making it a good choice for the environment in various aspects. We are continuing to adapt our products to make them the most PLANeT-Friendly they can be, and this will always be a priority."

GOOD PLANeT Foods, now available in over 1200 retail locations nationwide, expanding its product lines with more first-of-its-kind innovations to come in order to bring joy and do GOOD for the PLANeT. For more information and to find a store near you, visit www.goodplanetfoods.com and follow on Instagram at @goodplanetfoods .

About GOOD PLANeT Foods

With the mission to be and do GOOD for you and the PLANeT, GOOD PLANeT Foods offers premium plant-based cheese products including Slices, Shreds, and Wedges. The plant-based cheeses are made from coconut oil, plant starches, and proteins that help create a superior taste, texture, and meltability. GOOD PLANeT provides a healthy alternative to dairy cheese without having to compromise on the joyful experience of dairy cheese. Free from the eight primary allergens including dairy, nuts, soy, eggs, and wheat, they are also gluten-free, 100% vegan, kosher, and Non-GMO Project verified. GOOD PLANeT Foods can be found nationwide at grocery retailers, including Sprouts, Wegmans, Albertsons/Safeway, Jewel-Osco, and more.

