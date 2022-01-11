Entrepreneur and Internet Pioneer Patrick Seaman Joins GenH2 as Chief Information Officer

TITUSVILLE, Fla., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenH2, a leading developer of liquid hydrogen infrastructure solutions, announced today that entrepreneur and Internet pioneer Patrick Seaman has joined the team as Chief Information Officer. Seaman is heralded for his leadership and innovation in the areas of technology, operations, strategic planning, product development and launch, and management team building.

Patrick Seaman CIO, GenH2

"With over 30 years of multi-industry and multi-discipline experience, I am excited to bring my business and technical savvy to the table at GenH2," said Seaman. "GenH2 has the potential to change the way the world views liquid hydrogen as an essential component of our global green energy future."

Seaman has pioneered the intersection of media and technology. He architected and deployed the first streaming media edge network CDN at the beginning of the Internet revolution, and later built advanced Over-The-Top (OTT) infrastructure for live and on-demand video (VOD) platforms for clients in Mexico and the Philippines. He is often asked to help crash-develop and deploy products and to help organizations scale up, re-focus, and manage transition from one stage to the next, including technology and product management, building-out management teams, and strategies to scale technology and business models to the next level.

In 1995, Seaman helped Mark Cuban launch what later became AudioNet / broadcast.com, which was then acquired by Yahoo for $5.4B. He published the first audiobook on the Internet and serialized it as the first known podcast, as well as the first book on Internet broadcasting. After broadcast.com, Patrick continued to push content boundaries with Timberwolf Press, which published the first known MP3CD/eBooks, and popularized digital downloads of eBooks and episodic audiobooks.

Seaman was also part of the founding team at WhichBox Media, 'The Only Storytelling Platform for Brands' - which has twice been named one of the top '100 Disruptive Online Media Companies' by Silicon Valley's OnMedia "One To Watch" finalist.

"Patrick is a true thought leader and game changer when it comes to technology, media and innovation and we are thrilled to have him on the GenH2 team," said Cody Bateman, founder and CEO of the company.

About GenH2

GenH2 is an industry leader in hydrogen infrastructure solutions. The Titusville, Florida-headquartered technology company was founded by Cody Bateman, who is widely recognized as a visionary and expert in this industry. The GenH2 team includes former NASA researchers and developers who possess decades of experience researching, engineering, and producing hydrogen solutions. GenH2 is focused on the mass production of infrastructure equipment necessary for the transition to a clean energy economy. GenH2 technology will allow safe onsite production, storage, and distribution of pure liquid hydrogen, making the product accessible for everyday use. GenH2's innovative approaches include filling station solutions and servicing systems to make clean hydrogen readily available on-site for a host of end-use applications; the company has plans to deliver its product to hundreds of locations across the country in the coming years. Learn more about GenH2 at www.DiscoverHydrogen.com.

