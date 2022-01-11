CME Group Achieves Record International Average Daily Volume of 5.5 Million Contracts in 2021, Up 4% from 2020

LONDON and SINGAPORE, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that it achieved record international average daily volume (ADV) of 5.5 million contracts in 2021, up 4% from 2020. This record, reflecting all trading done outside the United States, was driven largely by growth in Interest Rate products, up 19%.

"Market conditions in 2021 again created a heightened need for risk management globally as clients worldwide worked to navigate continued uncertainty and volatility," said William Knottenbelt, Senior Managing Director and Head of International, CME Group. "We saw record volumes in Europe and Asia and continue to work with clients in these regions and beyond to provide the financial and commodity risk management tools they rely on, around the clock and around the world."

In 2021, Europe, Middle East and Africa ADV hit a record 4 million contracts, up 3% from 2020. This was driven by a strong performance in Interest Rate and Agricultural products in the region, up 15% and 7% respectively, compared to the same period in 2020.

Asia Pacific full year ADV reached a record 1.3 million contracts in 2021, up 5% from 2020. This was driven by 34% growth in Interest Rate products and 10% growth in Agricultural products in the region.

Canada ADV grew to a record 128,000 contracts in 2021, up 6% from 2020. This was driven by a strong performance in Interest Rate and FX products, up 32% and 9% respectively, compared to the same period in 2020.

Latin America ADV grew to 122,000 contracts in 2021, up 5% from 2020. This was led by 20% growth in Agricultural products and 10% growth in Energy products in the region.

Globally, CME Group reported a record ADV of 19.6 million contracts in 2021, up 3% over 2020. This was largely driven growth in Interest Rate products, up 15% over 2020.

About CME Group

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

View original content:

SOURCE CME Group