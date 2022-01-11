Cargill expands portfolio of artificial intelligence-powered innovations to give poultry producers actionable insights

Galleon™ and Birdoo are the latest innovative solutions to help maximize animal health and flock performance

WAYZATA, Minn., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poultry producers are always looking for ways to improve the efficiency and health of their flocks. Advancements in technology, like artificial intelligence, can help accelerate these improvements, identify previously unknown problems and anticipate outcomes. Cargill is assembling a portfolio of AI-driven innovations through proprietary development and strategic partnerships to go beyond nutrition and help customers optimize their operations with actionable insights.

Galleon Microbiome Analysis – a comprehensive broiler microbiome health assessment tool

There is an interdependency between the condition of the gut microbiome and the flock's health. Therefore, understanding the gut microbiome allows producers to optimize animal health and performance. Cargill's patent-pending Galleon tool enables broiler producers to decide how changes such as in raw materials, diet, additives, vaccine programs, and farm management practices influence the microbiome of their flock.

Using a simple swab from a live bird, Cargill scientists analyze a customer's flock health using Galleon's robust database of poultry microbiome, developed over a decade using a global data set and nearly 100 trial studies. The analysis is further augmented using statistical analysis, machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities to provide producers with a comprehensive report and recommended interventions to address issues. In addition, results are unbiased towards a specific product.

Galleon can help producers:

Improve the flock's performance for economic benefit by means including but not limited to switching feed and additives or improving management practices.

Support a healthy flock.

Help provide information when a flock is not performing well.

Pinpoint reasons why different farms with the same inputs, like feed management and antibiotic regimens, have different performance results.

"An animal's gut microbiome influences its health in so many ways," said Cargill's principal microbiome researcher, Dr. Briana Kozlowicz. "We've accumulated an industry-leading volume of microbiome data that we can now tap into to provide actionable insights to our customers to improve the performance of their flocks."

Birdoo – for real-time, hands-free measurement of broiler weight performance through advanced imaging and predictive analysis

Feed is the highest cost input for poultry producers and the primary contributor to their birds' health. At the same time, obtaining accurate animal weight is a time-consuming and labor-intensive flock management effort.

To help producers better track broiler performance, Cargill has teamed up with digital technology enablement firm, Knex, to develop 'Birdoo," a first-of-its-kind technology that leverages proprietary computer visioning and artificial intelligence that combines hands-free, real-time flock insights with predictive modeling data. This helps producers make informed decisions quicker while supporting their bottom lines through better animal health and well-being, increased uniformity and improved performance of their flocks.

Birdoo will help Cargill producers:

Replace manual weighing with precision through 3D imaging:

Get greater than 95% accuracy on broiler weight estimation with no labor required to clean or calibrate devices, thus improving human and animal welfare.

Track broiler performance and weight variability in real-time: A cloud-based platform allows farmers, technical assistants, nutritionists and management to track animal performance and anticipate issues for better resolutions and outcomes.

Reduce processing variability and save on costs through better harvest planning: Weight prediction data helps planners harvest flocks more efficiently and sustainably by improving the feed conversion ratio and saving on feed (on average 10-30g per bird), thus reducing variability and the number of downgrades at the processing packing plant.

"We talk with our customers every day, listen to what they need, and are committed to delivering innovative solutions, like Galleon and Birdoo, to help their businesses thrive," says Adriano Marcon, President of Cargill's animal nutrition business. "We're combining our deep animal nutrition expertise with leading-edge technologies to deliver actionable insights that address their unique animal health and production challenges."

Cargill innovation demos at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE)

To see in-person demonstrations of Galleon and Birdoo at the upcoming IPPE, visit the Cargill's booth #B8159 and attend the "Tech Talks" featuring Galleon on January 25 and Birdoo on January 26.

Additional broiler performance solutions for poultry producers to consider

BinSentry – for safer, hands-free measuring of feed bin inventory; and

COMPASS by Intelia – for real-time environmental and broiler performance tracking.

To learn more about any of Cargill's solutions for poultry production, reach out to your local Cargill representative.

About Cargill

Cargill's 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive.

We combine 155 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

Cargill is the exclusive market provider for Birdoo in the Americas.

