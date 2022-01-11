CARD MY YARD RANKED AMONG TOP FRANCHISES IN ENTREPRENEUR'S HIGHLY COMPETITIVE FRANCHISE 500®

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Card My Yard, the original franchise yard greeting service headquartered in Austin, Texas, is recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. The 43rd annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the 2022 Franchise 500® ranks Card My Yard as number one in the category of Yard Sign Rental Franchises and number 299 overall for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"We are humbled and honored by this recognition," Jessica Stanley, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Card My Yard said. "Card My Yard saw incredible growth and success in the past year, and we are looking forward to many years to come of spreading joy throughout the nation."

"These past few years pushed our business in ways we could have never imagined," Amy Arnold, co-found and chief brand officer of Card My Yard said. "Our franchise owners helped us achieve the tremendous success we have seen, and we are ecstatic for Card My Yard to grow to an additional 120 cities in 2022."

Card My Yard experienced an increase of 40% system-wide revenue over the same period as 2020 and franchise owners drove over 970,000 miles to deliver more than 130,000 orders to help their customers celebrate special days so far this year. Card My Yard sets itself apart from competitors with its innovative, streamlined online ordering system that helps bring in about 3,000 system-wide orders every week.

Notable awards for Card My Yard include being selected as an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year finalist, Austin Business Journal's top 2021 fastest growing companies and was an honoree for the 2021 Greater Austin Business awards among others.

Over its 43 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Card My Yard's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

"The past year has been one of the most challenging for businesses in recent memory, which made putting together our 43rd annual Franchise 500 list more enlightening than ever," says Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to this year's list showed us how being resilient, supportive, and nimble can help navigate extraordinary challenges and also underscore the grit and innovation that define entrepreneurship."

To view Card My Yard in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2022 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 11th.

Card My Yard

Founded in 2014, Card My Yard is America's premier yard greetings service with 450+ franchise locations in 45 states and a national headquarters in Austin, Texas. Catering to special occasions, events and milestones, the company has transformed celebrations across the country and continues to make a positive impact in communities nationwide. With a mission to spread joy on a daily basis, Card My Yard offers readily available and custom signs to commemorate all occasions. For more information, visit www.cardmyyard.com and stay connected @cardmyyard.

Elizabeth Christian Public Relations

Victoria Gonzalez

956.778.8877

View original content:

SOURCE Card My Yard