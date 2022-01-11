BBB National Programs Announces 85 Distinguished Panel Pool Members for National Advertising Review Board and New Vice Chair

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BBB National Programs today announced the 85 panel pool members of the 2022 National Advertising Review Board. The appellate body for the U.S. advertising industry's system of self-regulation also announced its 2022 vice chair, Heather Hippsley, who retired in 2020 as Deputy General Counsel of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) where, among many senior roles over 35 years, she served as Assistant Director of the Division of Advertising Practices.

BBB NP Logo (PRNewsfoto/BBB National Programs, Inc.)

The National Advertising Review Board panel pool members, selected for their stature and experience in their fields, provide independent peer review to ensure truthfulness and accuracy in national advertising and help promote voluntary compliance with its decisions. The role of the vice chair is to support the National Advertising Review Board chair, legal advisor to appeals panels, and in the event of the chair's absence, execute that advisory responsibility on the chair's behalf.

Ken Plevan, who returns for his fourth year as chair of the National Advertising Review Board, said: "As NARB begins its sixth decade, the work that we do to promote and maintain truth-in-advertising is more important than ever. I look forward to serving once again with our talented panel pool members, and to welcoming Heather Hippsley as our vice chair."

Founded in 1971, the National Advertising Review Board provides appellate review of decisions of BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division and Children's Advertising Review Unit. These programs are three of more than a dozen self-regulatory, accountability, and dispute regulation programs of the independent non-profit organization, BBB National Programs. In more than 90% of case decisions, companies voluntarily comply with the case recommendations. In cases of lack of good-faith efforts to modify or discontinue advertising as a result of a decision, cases are referred to the appropriate regulatory agency.

For 2022, panel pool members include 85 distinguished leaders from three different categories:

National Advertisers

Advertising Agencies

Public Members (academics and other members of the public sector)

A National Advertising Review Board appellate panel generally consists of five members from the pool, with three national advertising representatives, one agency representative, and one public sector representative on each panel.

Nominations for National Advertising Review Board panel pool members are made by the Association of National Advertisers, American Association of Advertising Agencies, American Advertising Federation, and BBB National Programs. The initial term is two years, and each member is eligible to be re-appointed for two additional two-year terms. This year 20 new members join 65 individuals returning to their distinguished roles.

"Our 2022 National Advertising Review Board panel pool members bring incredible diversity and depth of experience to their role of helping to resolve truth-in-advertising disputes and enhance consumer trust," said Eric D. Reicin, President and CEO, BBB National Programs. "I am honored to welcome our new panel pool members and thank them for the work they will do this year to ensure the success of independent advertising industry self-regulation."

Following is the list of BBB National Programs' National Advertising Review Board panel pool members for 2022.

New Panel Pool Members

Public Members

Nancy J. Gray , Clinical Assistant Professor, W. P. Carey School of Business, Arizona State University

Dr. Glynnis M. Johnson , Assistant Professor-Marketing, Morehouse College

Daniel John Petek , Education Board of Directors, AAF, Advertising Instructor, Washington State University

Agency Members

Brad Bennett , Chief Firestarter, Wildfire

Allen Bosworth , President, EP+Co

Brandon Cooke , Global Partner, Global Chief Marketing & Reputation Officer, FCB

Stephanie Crockett , President & COO, Mower

Fay Ferguson , Co-Owner & Co-CEO, Burrell Communications

Jeff Larson , President/COO, Mediassociates

Victor Lee , President, Advantage Unified Commerce, Advantage Solutions

Bob Morrison , CEO, Morrison Agency

Ingrid Otero-Smart , President, Casanova

Duff Stewart , CEO, GSD&M

Aaron Walton , CEO, Walton Isaacson

Advertising Members

Nicole Apple , Director of Global Agency Management + Operations, Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Denis Budniewski , Director, Agency Strategy and Partner Relations, Verizon

Alia Kemet, Vice President, Creative & Digital, McCormick & Company, Inc.

Gary P. Osifchin , CMO and GM, U.S. Hygiene, Reckitt Benckiser

Simona Rabsatt Butler , Sr. Director Global Strategic Sourcing, Marketing, Visa

Amy Spiridakis , Vice President, Marketing, Target Corporation

Returning Public Members

Jenny Buschhorn

Assistant Professor of Practice, Advertising Program Head, Texas State University

Margaret (Meg) C. Campbell

Professor of Marketing, Anderson Presidential Chair in Business Administration, School of Business, University of California, Riverside

Debra (Debbie) M. Desrochers , B.S., M.B.A., Ph.D.

Senior Lecturer, Management, Director of Studies MRes in Management, Marketing, Business & Society, Centre for Business, Organisations and Society (CBOS), University of Bath

Allen Garcie

Associate Professor of Digital Arts, Sybil T. & J. Frederick Patten , Endowed Professor, Director, LaPIXEL Digital Arts & Media Academy, Designer/Facilitator, IdeaSpace, Louisiana State University Shreveport

Steven Hall

Senior Lecturer, Charles H. Sandage Department of Advertising, College of Media, University of Illinois

Timothy Hendrick

Associate Professor, Advertising, School of Journalism & Mass Communication, San Jose State University

Alice Kendrick

Professor of Advertising, Southern Methodist University

Peg Murphy

Associate Professor, Communication Dept., AAF AdClub Advisor, Columbia College Chicago

Joel M. Nichols , M.B.A.

Assistant Professor, Department of Journalism and Strategic Media, The University of Memphis

Larry Powell

Professor, Advisor for Lindsey + Asp, Advertising & Public Relations, Gaylord College , University of Oklahoma

Jan LeBlanc Wicks

Professor & Vice Chair, School of Journalism and Strategic Media, University of Arkansas

Returning Agency Members

Wendy Aldrich

EVP, Managing Partner

Universal McCann

Michael Bassik

Founder & CEO, Axel Solutions , LLC

Laura Jean Bracken

President/COO, Palisades

Dean Broadhead

CEO, broadhead.

Tracy Broderick

President, Karsh Hagan

Jeffrey Buntin, Jr.

President & CEO, The Buntin Group

Faruk Capan

CEO, Intouch Group

Brad Casper

Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Heart and Soul Marketing

Jason Chebib

Head of Strategy, 180NY

Steve Erich

Co-Founder, President and Chief Strategy Officer, Erich & Kallman

Marina Filippelli

CEO, Orci

Dan Fromm

President/COO, Barkley US

Cary Hatch

CEO & Brand Advocate, MDB Communications

Benjamin Jankowski

Founder/CEO, Modern Media Solutions

Patrick Kiss

President, BSSP

Luis Miguel Messianu

Founder, Creative Chairman & CEO, Alma

Krista Nicholson

President, Motive

Tom Stein

Chairman and Chief Client Officer, Stein IAS

Meredith Vaughan

CEO, Vladimir Jones

Returning Advertising Members

Ron Amram

Senior Director, Global Media, Mars, Inc.

Homi Battiwalla

Senior Marketing Director – Global Marketing Excellence, PepsiCo Global

Maya Battle

Associate Director, Audience Development & Category Specialist, Random House Group, Penguin Random House

Adam Benaroya

Director, Global Media Capabilities & Operations, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health

Dave Berlin

President, Marketing Links, LLC

Scott Bishoff

Head of Brand and Reputation Media, YouTube

Katrina Bott

Senior Director, Global Strategic Sourcing, Capri Holdings Limited

Ivy Brown

VP, Head of Global Brand Marketing, DXC Technology

Stuart Burkhoff

Senior Director, Media Strategy and Planning, Altice USA

Amy Bytell

Senior Marketing Manager, Performance Media, Cox Automotive

Charles Chappell

Head of Global Media and Agency Excellence, The Hershey Company

Michael Cruz

Director/Head of Marketing, Tin Building, Creative Culinary Management Company

Ryan Dillon-Curran

Senior Director, Global Brand Marketing, Peloton

David Dobbins

Media Consultant, Pro Unlimited, Inc.

Olivier Fleurot, Ph.D.

Global Vice-President, Research, Development & Innovation, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

John Fredette

Head of Brand and Marketing, Corporate Affairs, Con Edison

Katherine Freeley

Global Media Head, Procurement, Novartis

Jennifer Gardner

Vice President – Media Platforms, Verizon

Linda Gharib

Director, Marketing Communications & Media - Legal & Regulatory U.S., Wolters Kluwer

Daniel Glantz

Former Global Head of Sponsorship and Strategic Partnerships, AIG

Jodi Harris

Global Vice President, Marketing Culture and Capabilities, Ab-InBev/Anheuser-Busch

Lee Hsieh

Senior Manager, CRM & Digital Experience, Johnson & Johnson

Valerie Light

Former Manager, Broadcast Production, Verizon Communications

Jim Low

President, Rip Van

Ian McDonald

Global Category Manager, Marketing Procurement, Edgewell Personal Care Brands

Renee Milliaressis

Chief Media Officer, Colgate-Palmolive

Jason Morros

Vice President, Head of Integrated Marketing, Edison Properties

Justin Parnell

Senior Director, OREO, Mondelez International, Inc.

Glenn Roginski

Director, Media Lab, Pfizer

David Ronk

Executive Director of Media & Channel Strategy, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cassidy Sehgal

Data Protection Officer, Vice President and Associate General Counsel, L'Oréal USA

Erin Silver

Director, Social Media and Growth Marketing, Exclusive Resorts

Manos Spanos

President | Consumer Division, L-Nutra Inc.

Kwan Yim

Director, Head of Global Agency Management, Citi

Doug Zarkin

Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, Pearle Vision

Learn more about the National Advertising Review Board here.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs is where businesses turn to enhance consumer trust and consumers are heard. The non-profit organization creates a fairer playing field for businesses and a better experience for consumers through the development and delivery of effective third-party accountability and dispute resolution programs. Embracing its role as an independent organization since the restructuring of the Council of Better Business Bureaus in June 2019, BBB National Programs today oversees more than a dozen leading national industry self-regulation programs and continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-directed marketing, and privacy. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BBB National Programs