Barings Supports Peak Rock Capital Affiliate in its Acquisition of Amtech Software

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barings, one of the world's leading investment management firms, announced that it has served as the lead agent and arranger on a senior secured credit facility to support a Peak Rock Capital affiliate's acquisition of Amtech Software, a leading provider of manufacturing ERP software and technology services for the packaging and other manufacturing industries. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Amtech's innovative, end-to-end suite of software, automation and other technology solutions serve as the backbone for a diverse group of over 245 customers and more than 750 manufacturing plants. Its tailored solutions enable manufacturers to remain competitive in a fast-evolving industry, while also achieving operational excellence in areas including plant management, production planning, supply chain, sales and customer service.

Scott Chappell, Managing Director of Barings, noted, "We are excited to partner with Peak Rock and support the growth of Amtech, which provides a compelling value proposition to its customer base of manufacturers."

Pete Leibman, Managing Director of Peak Rock, said, "Amtech represents an exciting opportunity to invest in a well-established software platform with a track record of providing significant value to its customers. This investment highlights Peak Rock's continued commitment to investing in technology businesses that are leaders in their categories and that are well-positioned for further revenue growth."

Preston Thomas, Principal of Peak Rock, added, "We appreciate Barings' support of Peak Rock and our technology investing strategy, which focuses on growing founder and family-owned businesses in the software and technology sector."

About Barings

Barings is a $387+ billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment. Learn more at www.barings.com.

*Assets under management as of September 30, 2021.

Barings Global Private Finance ("GPF"), part of Barings, is a 70+ investment team located in seven offices on four continents. GPF has a 40-year track record of successfully financing middle-market buyouts, acquisitions, and recapitalizations. With product capabilities that range from traditional senior debt to bespoke junior capital securities, and hold sizes of $250 million+, GPF is focused on providing capital solutions that help our private equity clients complete their deal on time and as expected. Its long-term commitment to the asset class, local origination in each region, consistent team, and broad range of investment capabilities, are designed to provide investors an absolute spread premium to broadly syndicated loans as well as an attractive risk-adjusted return potential.

About Peak Rock Capital

Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private investment firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock's equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and performance improvement, with expertise in corporate carve-outs and partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital. Peak Rock's credit platform invests across capital structures, with a broad mandate to provide flexible, tailored capital solutions to middle-market and growth-oriented businesses. Peak Rock's real estate platform makes equity and debt investments in small to mid-sized real estate assets in attractive, growing geographies. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.

