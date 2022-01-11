AXA XL North America Programs business adds to team

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gearing up for growth in 2022, AXA XL's North America Programs business unit announced three recent new hires with the addition of Scott Young, Vice President and Senior Program Underwriter; Linda Mai, Senior Actuarial Analyst; and Michael Branson, Senior Actuarial Analyst.

Part of AXA XL Insurance's Americas team, the North America Programs unit works with delegated Program Administrator partners who possess specialized underwriting talent and a proven record of success in managing profitable books of niche business.

According to Chief Underwriting Officer and Head of Programs Chris Bressette, "Program business is estimated to be a $52 billion market that is outpacing the overall property-casualty market in terms of both growth and profitability. We're eager to continue to capitalize on these opportunities." The AXA XL Program unit's gross written premium has tripled in size since Bressette took the helm at the end of 2014.

Mr. Bressette added: "Our new colleagues join an already talented and experienced Programs team. We've built a culture of disciplined and thoughtful collaboration with our clients as we navigate the competitive marketplace together. Scott, Linda, and Michael's experiences bring the deep perspective and creativity that our clients value."

Mr. Young has compiled more than 19 years of experience in Commercial Lines Underwriting, Program Business Development, and Risk Management. His experience includes underwriting roles at two Managing General Underwriters – Bellingham Underwriters and Align General Insurance Agency. Scott holds the CPCU designation, a BA from Western Washington University, and an MBA from Western Governors University.

Ms. Mai brings more than 15 years of actuarial experience to her new role with the AXA XL Program's team. Her career includes tenure with AXA XL Re, Ariel Re, and Ace Tempest Re. She is a graduate of The University of Toronto.

Mr. Branson is an Associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society. His experience includes six years with Liberty Mutual where he supported Global Risk Solutions, Global Retail Markets, and Capital Attribution. He is a graduate of Bentley University.

Mr. Bressette noted, "As part of the AXA XL Insurance organization, we can access resources which strengthen our ability to meet our program partners' current and evolving needs. We're excited to deliver a ONE AXA experience."

