All-New Honda Civic Named 2022 North American Car of the Year

DETROIT, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new 2022 Honda Civic, the 11th generation of America's most popular compact car, has earned the prestigious 2022 North American Car of the Year award. Civic was honored by the North American jury of automotive journalists for the third time, with the 10th-generation Civic winning in 2016 and 8th generation taking the top honor in 2006.

The 2022 Honda Civic was named 2022 North American Car of the Year this morning in Detroit. Honda North Central Zone Manager Matt Almond displays the trophy for the award at the press conference today.

This marks the fourth time in the past six years that a Honda model has received a North American Car or Truck of the Year award, following the Honda Civic (2016), Honda Ridgeline (2017) and Honda Accord (2018).

"The Honda Civic has long set the standard by which other compact cars are measured and this all-new Civic raised that bar in every conceivable way," said Michael Kistemaker, assistant vice president of Honda national sales, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "We're especially proud for the Civic development team in Japan and our production associates at our plants in Greensburg, Indiana and Alliston, Ontario where the 2022 Civic Sedan, Hatchback and Si are built."1

The North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year awards honor excellence in innovation, design, safety features, performance, technology, driver satisfaction and value. Initiated in 1994, they are judged by 50 professional automotive journalists from the United States and Canada who work for independent magazines, television, radio, newspapers and industry websites.

Redesigned from the ground-up, the all-new Honda Civic Sedan, Hatchback and Si models feature a more rigid body structure, an advanced and enhanced chassis wrapped in a more sophisticated, sleek and sporty design with top class interior space and comfort. The drivetrain options include a high-torque VTEC® Turbo engine and a 6-speed manual transmission. The 2022 Civic also includes a host of new standard safety, driver-assistive and connected-car technologies.

Honda has produced nearly 11 million Civics in North America (more than 5 million in the U.S.), representing nearly 30 percent of our vehicle production in the region since Honda began making cars in America 1982.

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the latest data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight and Accord passenger cars, along with the

HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid and Insight hybrid-electric sedan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 40 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2021, 95 percent of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America.

1 Using domestic and globally-sourced parts

