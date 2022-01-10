HUXTON Announces Multi-State Expansion and Broadened Product Portfolio

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUXTON, a leading lifestyle cannabis brand, formally announced its ambitious multi-state expansion and broadened product portfolio for 2022. HUXTON currently has licensing agreements in seven states, with three of those launching in 2022 and additional markets in development. HUXTON will also continue to expand product offerings in new and existing markets.

Some 2021 highlights include launching streamlined and sustainable packaging. With a focus on sustainability and convenience, the reusable preroll packaging launched in 2021 now features a matchbook, detachable ashtray and is fully recyclable. The updated design is sleek and pocket sized for discretion and portability.

"As HUXTON has grown, we've realized the changing needs of consumers. They are looking for cannabis consumption to be easy, not a hassle. It's been our goal to continually find ways to reduce stress for medical and recreational consumers and simplify the purchasing of cannabis products," said Chelsea Johnson, HUXTON Co-Founder and Head of Brand.

Throughout 2022, HUXTON will expand availability to several new markets including Oregon, Missouri and Ohio. Along with market expansion, existing markets can look forward to new products including prerolls crafted with HUXTON's line of top shelf, reserve flower.

Arizona: Expanded reserve line in 2021 to include a 1.5g preroll pack in single strain offerings.

Nevada: Launched disposable Rise, Hifi and Zen Vape Pens in addition to the already best selling 3.5g Rise, Hifi and Zen preroll packs.

Oregon: Launching 3.5g Rise, Hifi and Zen preroll packs and budlet tins in Q1 2022 with Urban Pharms.

Missouri: Launching 3.5g Rise, Hifi and Zen preroll packs and disposable vape pens with Monarch Supply Co in Q3 2022.

Ohio: Launching 1g Series Specific Vape Cartridges with FarmaceuticalRx in Q3 2022.

ABOUT HUXTON.

HUXTON, a leading experience-based, lifestyle cannabis brand was born in the Arizona desert in 2014 to simplify the buying process by giving consumers more control over their cannabis experience. By creating a set of cannabis products curated and labeled by effect, HUXTON puts control back into the consumer's hands with cannabis that is designed to complement their individual lifestyle. With discreet and sophisticated packaging that is designed for enthusiasts on-the-go, HUXTON's experience-based products are available in pre-rolls, flower tins, and vape pens. HUXTON products can be found in Arizona, Nevada, Washington and Oregon. To learn more about HUXTON, visit www.huxtonusa.com .

