Deadline Approaching: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cloopen Group Holding Limited

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Cloopen Group Holding Limited ("Cloopen") (NYSE: RAAS). The action charges Cloopen with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Cloopen's materially misleading statements to the public, Cloopen investors have suffered significant losses.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: February 8, 2022

CLASS PERIOD: February 9, 2021 through May 10, 2021

James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Toll Free (844) 887-9500 or Email at info@ktmc.com

Cloopen provides cloud-based communications solutions which allow application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes.

On February 9, 2021, Cloopen conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 23 million American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") at $16.00 per ADS. Then, on March 26, 2021, Cloopen published its 2020 fourth quarter financial results for the period ending December 31, 2020. Cloopen reported revenues of only $39.6 million ($2 million short of analysts' consensus), as well as net losses of $46.8 million (a 466.9% increase year-over-year), and operating expenses of $27.6 million (a 30% increase over the fourth quarter of 2019). In response to its alarming net loss, Cloopen blamed a "change in fair value of warrant liabilities of . . . US$34.4 million." With regard to its 59.2% increase in general and administrative expenses, Cloopen claimed "an increase in the provision for doubtful accounts resulting from increased in accounts receivables." Following this news, Cloopen's ADS price fell $2.67 per ADS, or 18.52%, to close at $11.75 per ADS on March 26, 2021.

Then, on May 10, 2021, Cloopen's share price fell again when the company filed its 2020 annual report and revealed for the first time that its dollar-based net customer retention rate for recurring solutions had fell from 102.7% in 2019 to 86.8% by year end 2020. Following this news, Cloopen's ADS price fell $0.62 per ADS, or 6.47%, to close at $8.97 per ADS on May 12, 2021.

Cloopen investors may, no later than February 8, 2022, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country and around the world. The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP.

