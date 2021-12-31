FAB CBD celebrates the season of light in the midst of darkness with a very special tribute to survivors of the Kentucky tornado.

FAB CBD Helps Rebuild Communities in Kentucky FAB CBD celebrates the season of light in the midst of darkness with a very special tribute to survivors of the Kentucky tornado.

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FAB CBD has donated $15,000 to Charlie Rocket's Dream Machine because they believe in helping out real people with specific needs and dreams. Founder Josh Delaney felt so moved by their mission and having boots on the ground, he matched FAB's donation with an additional $15,000 making it $30,000 total to help families.

FAB CBD Holiday Sale

FAB CBD is joining forces with Charlie Rocket's Dream Machine Tour to help a Kentucky family rebuild their home. During their Holiday Sale , which spans from December and into the New Year, FAB will be donating a portion of every purchase to this cause. So while customers shop with their 30% Holiday discount off the entire site, they will also be contributing to a family in need.

A local Kentucky resident and her four children clung to each other as the tornado ripped through their home, covering them in rubble. One of her sons, just 3 years old, was killed in the storm. Suffering this incredible loss while finding themselves without a home, the family is facing challenges so big that it seems a community effort is called for. And that's just what FAB CBD and Charlie Rocket's Dream Machine excel at!

Shop the sale and a portion of your purchase will go to Charlie Rocket's Dream Machine!

Charlie, a dreamer himself and former music mogul, set his sights on something bigger for his life. He packed everything, got himself a tour bus, and started traveling the country doing good for others with serious needs. What we love about Charlie and his team is they don't just help people with their immediate needs, but they help each person accomplish one of their dreams. Right then, right there, they get to work building and organizing whatever that person's dream is at the moment.

So while you do your holiday and New Year shopping, you can feel good about being part of the team lending a helping hand to those in need like these families. Spreading good will doesn't have to be hard. Whether you're trying out the newest FAB product, a 1:1 CBD+CBG full spectrum oil , or restocking on Anytime Gummies and Nighttime Gummies , it's all 30% off and a portion of each purchase is going to support this family in need.

Shop The Holiday Sale - 30% Off Storewide.

FAB CBD is best known for its highly-rated CBD products that include a line of organic full spectrum oils in varying strengths and flavors, Anytime and Nighttime CBD Chews, CBD Topical Cream, CBD Body Salve, CBD Dog Treats, a line of CBD-free green superfoods, and the brand's latest offering of CBD+CBG full spectrum oil.

Effective now, customers can shop all products at 30% off storewide, using the code: HOLIDAY30

Shop The Sale By Going To: https://fabcbd.com/holiday-sale

FAB CBD Logo (PRNewsfoto/FAB CBD)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FAB CBD