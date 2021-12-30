Brainrich Inc incentivizes parents to donate excess toys to foster homes and nonprofits for kids.

MIAMI, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year Brainrich Inc, owner of brainrichkids.com, organizes a toy drive designed to help parents get rid of extra toys to benefit kids in need.

Spider Max Home Play Gym for sensory playrooms from brainrichkids.com

Many parents already follow the trend of minimizing the number of toys and keeping only the most functional and developmentally appropriate toys around.

Kids that donate their toys to other kids learn an essential lesson of kindness and care for others.

On the other hand, parents have a chance to declutter and eliminate excess or unwanted toys.

In addition, Brainrich Inc offers $50-$100 store credits towards purchasing a home play gym from brainrichkids.com.

Home play gyms are indoor playgrounds that kids can play on inside their homes in a safe and inclusive environment. Brainrich Kids play gyms are essential for every sensory playroom and loved by progressive parents and child development experts.

Any foster home or kid's related nonprofit can be a Brainrich Toy Drive recipient. Anyone who posts a picture on their social media of donating toys will receive store credit from Brainrichkids.com.

Brainrich Inc also encourages other brands to join and incentivize their following to do the same.

