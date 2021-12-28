SERENDIPITY3 INTRODUCES FIRST EVER BRUNCH MENU AND NEW FRRROZEN HOT CHOCOLATE FLAVOR The NYC Landmark Has Released a New Serendipitous Brunch Menu, as well as a New Cotton Candy Frrrozen Hot Chocolate Flavor

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serendipity3 restaurant, the legendary New York City landmark and home of the world famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, today unveiled the newest additions to their iconic menu: Brunch items for the first time in the restaurant's history, as well as an all-new Cotton Candy Frrrozen Hot Chocolate flavor. This news comes off the heels of a monumental year for Serendipity3 as the restaurant reinvented itself through activations such as taking over New York Fashion Week through activations with Batsheva and Coach, rolling out a vegan menu, introducing the world's most expensive french fries, and creating the Selena Sundae with part owner and investor Selena Gomez.

The new brunch menu includes the following new additions, alongside the restaurant's beloved menu:

Avocado Toast ($15.95) : includes Guacamole, Pico de Gallo , Pickled Red Onion and Cilantro

Smoked Salmon Toast ($24.95) : includes Boursin, Red Onion , Pickled Cucumber and Everything Flavors

Ham & Bacon Omelet ($19.95) : includes Taylor Ham , Bacon and Cheddar-Jack Cheese

Greek Omelet ($19.95) : includes Feta Cheese , Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes and Oregano

Two Fried Eggs or Scrambled with Hash Browns ($19.95) : includes Choice of Taylor Ham , Bacon or Avocado

The new serendipitous brunch menu includes the following new additions: Avocado Toast ($15.95), Smoked Salmon Toast ($24.95), Ham & Bacon Omelet ($19.95), Greek Omelet ($19.95) and Two Fried Eggs or Scrambled with Hash Browns ($19.95).

Additionally, Serendipity3 introduced a new Frrrozen Hot Chocolate flavor, Cotton Candy, joining the lineup of flavors, such as the classic, White Chocolate, Cookies and Cream, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Vegan-friendly and others. The new flavor features a Creamy, Dreamy Pink Cotton Candy flavored White Chocolate, Topped with a Mountain of Whipped Cream, a Fluffy Twirl of Cotton Candy and a Cherry on Top ($19.95). The restaurant has served nearly 30 million of its signature menu item, an iconic blend of 14 exotic cocoas.

Serendipity3's newest Frrrozen Hot Chocolate flavor features ​​a Creamy, Dreamy Pink Cotton Candy flavored White Chocolate, Topped with a Mountain of Whipped Cream, a Fluffy Twirl of Cotton Candy and a Cherry on Top ($19.95). The restaurant has served nearly 30 million of its signature menu item, an iconic blend of 14 exotic cocoas.

"We are excited to have Serendipity3 become a go-to brunch destination for New Yorkers and tourists, satisfying diners as we always have since we opened our doors in 1954," said Chef Joe Calderone, Creative Director of Serendipity3. "Our menu has grown extensively this year and we're proud to offer diners even more choice - we think they will particularly love the new Cotton Candy Frrrozen Hot Chocolate."

Known for its popular dishes and decadent desserts, Serendipity3 has captivated millions of patrons since its inception, with a celebrity following including Cher, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, the Hilton family and so many more. Located at 225 E 60th Street, Serendipity3 is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. EST. For more information and to book a reservation, please visit: www.serendipity3.com .

About Serendipity3:

Serendipity3, the legendary New York City restaurant and general store, founded in 1954, as one of the city's truly unique dining experiences. The home of amazing food and decadent desserts, such as the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, Serendipity has been captivating millions of patrons since its inception. It's an enchanting place where artists got their inspiration and actors fulfilled their cravings. Beginning with Marilyn Monroe, Andy Warhol, Grace Kelly and Cary Grant in the 1950's, continuing with a celebrity following that includes Cher, Candice Bergen, Melanie Griffith and Ron Howard, the restaurant continues to attract celebrities such as Beyoncé, Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian. In addition, the restaurant has been the setting of three major Hollywood productions, One Fine Day (1996) with George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer, Serendipity (2001) with John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale, and Trust The Man (2005) with Julianne Moore and David Duchovny.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Serendipity3)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Serendipity3