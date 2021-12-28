EV Range to Install 26 High-Powered EV Charging Stations in CA and NV in 2022

SAN PEDRO, Calif., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EV Range Inc., an EV Charging Network based in San Pedro, CA, is in the process of deploying a total of 26 high-powered (180-350kW) electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across 9 sites throughout California and Nevada in 2022. EV Range already owns and operates charging stations in California, but through grant funding from the Monterey Air Resources District (MBARD), CALeVIP, NV Energy and Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District (MDAQMD), EV Range is expanding its offering to provide fast, high-powered EV charging solutions to isolated regions and along major highway corridors.

EV Range to Install 26 High-Powered EV Charging Stations

Each of EV Range's high-powered EV charging locations are engineered ready for future scale and for renewable generation technologies, such as solar and battery energy storage.

EV Range's co-founder and CEO Carl Pancutt says, "Although California and neighboring States have been at the forefront of the shift toward e-mobility, large voids still remain that require both low (level 2) and high-power (Direct Current Fast Chargers or DCFC) public charging infrastructure. We are excited to announce these 26 stations coming in 2022, especially after all the work the team has put in to lay the foundation over the past year.

"EV Range's network development team analyzes areas that have a dire need for high-power infrastructure and work with local governments, utilities and incentive providers to fill these gaps with future-proofed EV site designs that are ready to scale as EV adoption continues to rise. It is through our own learnings of operating both DCFC and Level 2 electric vehicle chargers that we developed and now provide our EV Range network software and payment tools for partners to own and operate EV charging stations at their own properties, on their own terms."

EV Range's Network Software provides not only the power behind EV Range's own charging sites, but extends their cloud-based Charging Station Management System (CSMS) to fleet operators and property owners to own, operate and manage their own chargers at their locations, with real-time data reporting such as charger status, energy dispensed and greenhouse gas/gasoline displacement metrics.

EV Range was formed in early 2021 by Carl Pancutt (formerly Director of EV Network Development at Recargo Inc. aka PlugShare) and Kevin Schifrin (formerly Executive Director at EVO Payments). The EV Range team today consists of software developers, civil & electrical engineers, utility planners, real estate specialists and construction crews to ensure efficient turnkey solutions for EV charging station installations.

For media enquiries:

Matt Peterson, Marketing Manager

matt.peterson@evrange.com

or visit https://www.evrange.com/

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EV Range Inc.