Doggie Daycare Available as New Content on Minecraft Marketplace

PHOENIX, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia, the nation's fastest-growing dog daycare, boarding and spa franchise, announced today a partnership with Razzleberries, a content creator on Minecraft Marketplace, to create the Doggie Daycare world. Doggie Daycare for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition will let players take over a realistic dog daycare, inspired by experts at Dogtopia.

The partnership between Dogtopia and Razzleberries allows gamers to download the world from the Minecraft Marketplace on Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. The world will test your skills in four mini-games where you hire your staff, take care of the dogs and discover 16 breeds of dogs. Now more than ever doggie daycare has become a necessity for families who adopted a pup during the pandemic as many people don't have the luxury of working from home as often and need help with their pets.

"When consulting on this content, we worked on provided a window into a Dogtopia location, shared information about each breed type and created real-life scenarios pet parents can face with their dog," said Neil Gill, CEO and President. "We hope Minecraft players get to see what it's like and enjoy caring for a dog in this fun, interactive environment."

This partnership came to life through help from Razzleberries. Their creations have earned more than 115,000 50-star reviews with more than 260 pieces of unique and innovative content that now includes a chance to run your own dog daycare.

With more than 180 locations across North America, Dogtopia is the nation's fastest-growing brand in the pet industry. At Dogtopia, dogs enjoy an open-play environment with protective rubber flooring to ease joints while promoting safe socialization, exercise, and education. Dogtopia's webcams also provide pet parents with peace of mind and the ability to check in on their pups when they are away.

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the pet services industry, offering an experience focused on quality of care, safety and transparency in the market. With an emphasis on education, exercise and safe socialization for dogs, pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com .

