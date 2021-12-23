This Treasured Caribbean Island is Ready to Welcome Travellers This Winter

LONDON, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As other countries increase restrictions amid the spread of the Omicron variant, the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis has dropped all on-arrival testing and quarantine requirements for fully-vaccinated travellers.

According to the tourism authority, visitors will still be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of their arrival and fill out an embarkation form. Visitors will also need to stay at "Travel Approved" hotels and show proof of their vaccination to book tours and visit attractions.

In a recent article, CNN Travel predicted almost pre-pandemic levels of holiday travel in the United States. It also highlighted St Kitts and Nevis' relaxed visitor restrictions, making it the perfect safe escape this winter.

Of all the Caribbean islands, St Kitts and Nevis's warm turquoise waters are perfect for snorkelling, diving, or sailing aboard a luxurious catamaran. You can climb through the Kittitian rainforest up to the rim of the dormant volcanic crater of Mount Liamuiga, the highest point in St Kitts and Nevis.

"The end of our Vacation in Place protocol for Air Travellers and Free Flow for Cruise passengers are major achievements in our phased approach to tourism recovery in the [COVID-19] pandemic," Lindsay Grant, the Minister of Tourism, Transport, and Ports, told Travel + Leisure in a recent article.

This month, the Honourable Lindsay Grant was awarded the "Tourism Minister of the Year" accolade in the Caribbean Journal's annual Caribbean Travel Awards. The award recognised the ministers' industry-leading set of cruise protocols, steering the nation through the most challenging period of the pandemic while maintaining the destination's position as a calm oasis.

Funds from St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, an initiative that generates foreign direct investments in exchange for second citizenship, contribute greatly towards the development of tourism infrastructure in the nation. During the pandemic, the Programme supported low-income families and healthcare to maintain the economy.

Established in 1984, St Kitts and Nevis operates the industry's longest-standing CBI Programme. With over three decades of experience in the investment migration industry, the programme has inspired similar initiatives across the globe. Known as a 'Platinum Standard' brand, St Kitts and Nevis remains the world's best route to second citizenship – as recognised by experts at the Financial Times' Professional Wealth Management magazine.

