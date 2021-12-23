Josh Ritz Joins Steward Partners as Mid-Atlantic Divisional President

WASHINGTON, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), which has continued its impressive growth throughout 2021, announces the addition of Joshua Ritz as Divisional President responsible for the Mid-Atlantic Region to its senior leadership team. A consummate senior wealth management professional with more than two dozen years in financial services, Joshua brings expertise in the areas of personnel development, recruiting, strategic planning, portfolio management, and revenue enhancement.

"Steward Partners has had another tremendous year in 2021, not letting Covid distract us from our mission. We've expanded our footprint into new markets and attracted outstanding advisors from the wirehouses to join us as partners," said Doug Kentfield, President, Head of Wealth Management, Steward Partners. "And although we now have a nationwide presence, the Mid-Atlantic region is where we started, and it still holds a special place in our heart. We couldn't be more pleased than to have Josh Ritz join us to head up our efforts in that region and know that our advisors and their clients are in good hands."

Joshua Ritz comes to Steward Partners from Wells Fargo Advisors where he was Private Wealth Area Manager, Private Financial Advisory Group and led an elite group of financial advisors offering holistic financial advice, guidance, and service to clients with wealth in excess of $10 million.

"What most attracted me to Steward Partners is the advisor-centric culture here. As partners rather than employees, all our advisors are deeply committed to the firm's continued growth and success, which starts with putting our clients first," said Joshua Ritz, Divisional President, Mid-Atlantic, Steward Partners. "Steward Partners has its eye on the future of this business. To borrow a phrase from Wayne Gretzky, we're focused on where the puck is going, not where it's been."

Ritz began his career in 1997 with Morgan Stanley, where he held the titles of Sales Manager & Financial Advisor, Vice President before moving to Bank of America Merrill Lynch where he spent eight years as Market Director, Senior Vice President. He is a graduate of Loyola University Maryland with a degree in finance and also holds an MBA from University of Maryland University College.

Steward Partners Global Advisory rounds out the year as one of the fastest growing RIA firms. Less than five years since its launch in 2016, Steward Partners was named #20 on the Barron's Top 100 RIA Firm List for 2021. Steward Partners also had seven advisor partners named to the Forbes 2021 List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, an annual ranking spotlighting more than 5,000 advisors who are researched, interviewed, and assigned a ranking based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria. The firm was also chosen as one of the Top Workplaces by The Washington Post and named to the 2021 Greater Washington Area Best Places to Work list, an annual awards program presented by the Washington Business Journal, marking the fifth consecutive year the company has been awarded this honor.

