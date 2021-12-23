With recurrent outbreaks of pathogen contamination such as listeria in Fresh Express salads, there is increased interest in clean farming with GrowPods

GrowPods, Sold by ACTX, Can Help Eliminate Food and Crop Contamination With recurrent outbreaks of pathogen contamination such as listeria in Fresh Express salads, there is increased interest in clean farming with GrowPods

CORONA, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), said that GrowPods can help eliminate contamination such as the Fresh Express outbreak of listeria in its salad products.

ACTX is the leading distributor of GrowPods - portable self-contained automated indoor farms that can be located virtually anywhere. With a controlled environment, food and herbs can be grown without pesticides, harmful chemicals or risk of pathogen contamination.

Restaurants, grocery stores, non-profits, MSOs, and entrepreneurs can use GrowPods to assure a fresh supply of ultra-clean produce, year round.

According to CNN, the FDA is investigating a multistate outbreak of listeria infections connected to Fresh Express packaged salads. At least one person has died in the outbreak. The FDA states the organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, miscarriages and stillbirths.

GrowPods allow people to take back control of their food and herb supply from potentially dangerous factory farms.

"We are seeing a revolution in agriculture and how food and herbs are grown and distributed in America," says Doug Heldoorn, CEO of Advanced Container Technologies. "The old-school techniques are failing us, and the process can be riddled with pathogens and contamination. Today, we have new technologies that can grow many types of food and herbs in a clean environment," he added. "It's time to change the old corporate farming system to better serve the modern world."

Heldoorn states that food and herbs grown in GrowPods are not only better than organic, but can also be located nearer the point of use so it can be harvested at the peak of freshness, while dramatically lowering the carbon impact and cost of hauling products long distances.

For more information on Advanced Container Technologies, call: (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes predictions or information considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments but are subject to uncertainties that could cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. The Company is not obligated to revise any statements in light of new information or events.

View original content:

SOURCE Advanced Container Technologies, Inc.