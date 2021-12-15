Both companies were honored in the Working Capital and Payments category for their outstanding achievement in supply chain finance

PrimeRevenue Congratulates Customers Boston Scientific and Genuine Parts Company on 2022 Alexander Hamilton Award Recognitions Both companies were honored in the Working Capital and Payments category for their outstanding achievement in supply chain finance

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeRevenue, Inc. the leading platform for B2B payments and working capital solutions, announces that two of its customers have been named as winners in the Working Capital and Payments category of the prestigious 2022 Alexander Hamilton Awards .

As a pioneer in global B2B payments, the PrimeRevenue SurePay platform connects the entire supply chain by improving working capital and automating digital payments. Thousands of companies around the world leverage one streamlined platform to increase payment visibility, enhance control, and improve cash flow. (PRNewsfoto/PrimeRevenue, Inc.)

Both Boston Scientific , a global leader in medical technology, and Genuine Parts Company (GPC), a leading distributor of automotive and industrial parts, were recognized for their impressive supply chain finance initiatives.

"This recognition is a demonstration of Boston Scientific's collaborative efforts to fuel growth and alleviate supplier pressures," said Bob Castagna, Vice President and Treasurer of Boston Scientific. "The cash flow unlocked through supply chain finance has helped us to execute on our growth and market leadership strategy. It has also been instrumental in giving suppliers the liquidity they need to survive ongoing disruption."

"It's an honor to be a winner in the 2022 Alexander Hamilton Awards," said Matt Brigham, Vice President and Assistant Treasurer of Genuine Parts Company. "We set out to make broadscale working capital improvements that would give our North American, European, and Australasian operations maximum financial flexibility. However, it was important to GPC that we achieved that goal while ensuring suppliers in all geographies have access to the benefits of early payment."

The Alexander Hamilton Awards celebrate companies taking big leaps forward in treasury, finance, and risk management through process innovations and technology implementations.

"The success of both Boston Scientific and Genuine Parts Company is a clear demonstration of how an expanded supply chain finance program can help companies deliver substantial working capital improvements while supporting suppliers," said PJ Bain, CEO of PrimeRevenue. "Now more than ever, suppliers need greater access to affordable capital as well as visibility into approved invoices, transparency into payment status, and comprehensive reporting tools."

About PrimeRevenue

As a pioneer in global B2B payments, the PrimeRevenue SurePay Platform connects the entire supply chain by improving working capital and automating digital payments. Thousands of companies around the world leverage one streamlined platform to increase payment visibility, enhance control, and improve cash flow. PrimeRevenue is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in London, Prague, Hong Kong, and Melbourne. Additional information about PrimeRevenue can be found at www.primerevenue.com and on Twitter @primerevenue and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/primerevenue .

About Genuine Parts Company

Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a global service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. The Company's Automotive Parts Group distributes automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands and Belgium. The Company's Industrial Parts Group distributes industrial replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australasia. In total, the Company serves its global customers from an extensive network of more than 10,000 locations in 15 countries. Genuine Parts Company had 2020 revenues of $16.5 billion. Further information is available at www.genpt.com .

PrimeRevenue Media Contact:

Ariane Wolff

Warner Communications

ariane@warnerpr.com

Genuine Parts Company Media Contact:

Heather Ross

Senior Director, Strategic Communications

heather_ross@genpt.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PrimeRevenue, Inc.