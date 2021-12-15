Netflix to Announce Fourth-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

LOS GATOS, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) today announced it will post its fourth-quarter 2021 financial results and business outlook on its investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time. At that time, the company will issue a brief advisory release via newswire containing a link to the fourth-quarter 2021 financial results and letter to shareholders on its website.

A video interview with Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings, co-CEO & Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann, COO & Chief Product Officer Greg Peters and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The discussion will be moderated by Nidhi Gupta, Fidelity Management & Research Co., with questions submitted via email. Questions from investors should be submitted as well in advance as possible for inclusion to nidhi.gupta@fmr.com.

The video interview can be accessed on the Netflix Investor Relations YouTube channel at youtube.com/netflixir .

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 214 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

