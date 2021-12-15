"Keeping It Cool Guide to Wintering Like You Mean It" Now Available at VisitBillings.com

Legendary Survivalist, Travel Expert and Imaginary Friend Horus Witherfork Publishes New, Highly Anticipated Guide About Billings, MT "Keeping It Cool Guide to Wintering Like You Mean It" Now Available at VisitBillings.com

BILLINGS, Mont., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holiday season, self-proclaimed survivalist and travel expert from the land of make-believe, Horus Witherfork, recently finished production of a survival field manual for travelers heading to Billings, MT for vacation this winter.

Download the Visit Billings

In his guide about wintering in Billings, the phony Witherfork offers credible guidance on topics such as observing wildlife, foraging for supplies and seeking shelter on cold nights.

"To be honest, we were sort of underwhelmed by Horus's survival expertise. I mean, how hard is it to book a hotel room, enjoy our walkable Billings Brew Trail and buy things from our downtown boutiques?" commented Aly Eggart, leisure marketing, sales and social media manager for Visit Billings who greenlit the publication. "But maybe that's part of Horus Witherfork's brilliance. He recognized that there are so many awesome ways to explore Billing in the winter months that don't require the kind of hardcore skills that a true survivalist would possess."

Witherfork's latest guide – which is available to download free of charge – is a perfect stocking-stuffer for any loved ones who are planning a visit to Billings, Montana's Trailhead, this winter season. Following the satirical guidance deftly crafted by the bogus author, visitors can forge a path to discovering the great indoors, enjoying the sounds of winter from the Billings Symphony and even indulging in an ice cream cone despite the cooler temperatures.

If he were real, Witherfork likely would be best known for other wildly popular yet nonexistent works such as Dachshunds at the Iditarod, Things You Can and Cannot Touch at the Louvre, and Don't Eat that Berry, a collection of nonsensical haiku.

While regrettably there will not be a book tour (because even for us that's a bridge too far), you can find Horus Witherfork's very real guide at the very real www.VisitBillings.com/Fall-Winter.

Contact:

Aly Eggart

Visit Billings

alyson@visitbillings.com

Jared Myers

Sunshine & Bourbon

jmyers@sunshineandbourbon.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Visit Billings