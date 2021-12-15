InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Back Scrubber (JKN-252)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "After working in the heat you really look forward to being able to clean yourself off," said the inventor from Oak Grove, Louisiana. "It is easy to reach everything except the middle of your back. With my invention it is possible to scrub those hard to reach spots without any strain!"

The patent-pending BACK SCRATCH BUDDY provides a hands free design that creates an easy way to clean, exfoliate and massage the back while in the shower. As a result, this invention allows for ultimate comfort and hygiene with minimal effort. This bathroom accessory would be practical, durable, and therapeutic. It could be conveniently installed to any home or commercial shower. This accessible solution is ideal for children, seniors, and disabled individuals who may have difficulty reaching all areas of their back, but would be enjoyable for anyone who uses it.

The inventor describes the inspiration behind his invention, "When I was growing up I would often see friends and relatives with horrible back acne. I always assumed this was a result of not being able to easily clean their back. This inspired me to develop this simple solution to a very common problem."

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JKN-252, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

