Esports Technologies’ Karamba Wins Innovation in Casino & Gaming Entertainment at SBC Awards 2021

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), a leading global provider of award-winning advanced esports wagering products and technologies, announced today that its newly acquired online casino brand Karamba has won the award for Innovation in Casino & Gaming Entertainment at the SBC Awards 2021. The awards ceremony took place at Evolution London on December 14. Attending the gala were such notable gaming brands as bet 365, Betsson Group, FanDuel Group, LeoVegas, and PokerMatch.

Karamba was recognized for its launch of BuyWin, a unique tool developed for Germany's regulated online casino market. The BuyWin feature offered one of the highest Return to Player (RTP) across a wide selection of casino games in the German market. Joining Karamba as finalists in the category were Kaizen Gaming, LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group, Novibet, OLE!bet, PokerMatch, and VBet.

Bart Barden, COO, Esports Technologies, said, "Our entire portfolio of brands is centered around maximizing value and engagement for users while delivering innovative solutions for businesses. With BuyWin, Karamba addressed a critical issue facing German bettors and operators alike. Esports Technologies is very proud to have acquired this exceptional brand, and we look forward to reaching new heights together."

Esports Technologies is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the leading global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.

