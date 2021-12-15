eBusiness Institute and Lingaro combine forces to deliver first class digital solutions

GENEVA, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva-based eBusiness Institute today announces its acquisition by global data and analytics company, Lingaro Group. This powerful union, shaking up the competitive landscape of digital consulting companies, will set new standards for delivering first-class end-to-end digital transformation solutions built around insights from factual data and analytics.

According to Gartner's 2021 research, more than 80% of marketing executives are disappointed with their current innovation implementation status. They lack the technology and digital marketing expertise to build performance-driven solutions. The joint expertise of eBusiness Institute and Lingaro is an efficient match to these expectations.

Founded in 2013, eBusiness Institute established itself as a leader in eCommerce, helping multinational companies like Nestlé, Procter & Gamble and Logitech to accelerate their digital transformation. With over 30 employees based in Geneva, Switzerland, positioned amongst some of the world-leading digital specialists, eBusiness Institute is now being acquired by the Lingaro Group.

"The acquisition of eBusiness Institute will allow the Lingaro Group to grow even faster on the global market. eBusiness Institute experts are able to build both the strategy for presence in online channels and implement marketing activities to increase sales there. These services are consistent with Lingaro Group's offer, which builds marketing analytics solutions and e-commerce stores for its customers" explains Sebastian Stygar, Co-CEO at Lingaro Group.

Lingaro leads in the field of data helping organisations to engage their customers more deeply and driving exceptional performance in digital marketing and eCommerce. With head office in Poland and an office in Zurich, they deliver solutions in 30 countries worldwide.

eBusiness Institute's Founder & CEO, Luigi Matrone, explains the strategy behind this integration "Digital transformation is moving at a fast pace. Our mission is to help our clients to keep up with this pace of change and, to achieve this, we must hold ourselves to this standard as well. We need to constantly evaluate our own business, and to ensure we are well positioned for the future. Today, that future is being shaped by data, and we are taking a big step to expand our leadership in this area."

The fusion of Lingaro's data and analytics specialisms with eBusiness Institute's established expertise, will offer clients the most powerful and complete digital transformation solutions in the market, securing success for their clients and ultimately providing outstanding experiences for consumers.

