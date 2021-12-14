Insights into the full patient journey will speed the path to diagnosis for niche patient populations

PharmaEssentia Selects Veeva Data Cloud to Support Launch of Novel Therapy for Rare, Chronic Blood Cancers Insights into the full patient journey will speed the path to diagnosis for niche patient populations

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that PharmaEssentia has adopted Veeva Data Cloud to support the launch of BESREMi, a new therapy for polycythemia vera (PV), a rare blood cancer. Veeva Longitudinal Patient Data will provide essential insights to help the company reach hard-to-find patient populations through healthcare provider (HCP) targeting and patient journey analytics.

Veeva Systems (PRNewsfoto/Veeva Systems)

"Veeva Data Cloud has been a great asset for our commercial go-to-market operations and launch strategy," said Meredith Manning, U.S. general manager at PharmaEssentia U.S.A Corporation. "In our specialized market, the dynamics are complex. With Veeva Data Cloud, we have access to anonymized patient-level historical diagnoses, concomitant treatments, and medical procedures, across all therapeutic areas. This enhanced visibility gives us a deeper understanding of the full patient experience and helps us find and engage the right prescribing HCPs."

"PharmaEssentia is an innovative biotechnology company taking a data-driven approach to its product launch," said Asaf Evenhaim, CEO, Veeva Crossix. "With Veeva Data Cloud, PharmaEssentia gains a single data source to support multiple commercial analytics and operations workflows so the company can better educate key HCPs on its important new treatment option."

The company's adoption of Veeva Data Cloud builds on its long-term success with other applications from the Veeva Commercial Cloud, including solutions for multichannel engagementand commercial content. These capabilities facilitate smarter, compliant HCP interactions across all channels.

Veeva Data Cloud brings together diverse data assets, including retail and specialty pharmacy distribution channels, as well as insurers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) in the U.S. market. Veeva Data Cloud is powered by the Veeva Crossix Data Platform, a world-class technology platform built for the development and delivery of large-scale patient data and analytics.

Additional Information

For more on Veeva Data Cloud, visit: veeva.com/DataCloud

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

Follow @veevasystems on Twitter: twitter.com/veevasystems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Contact:

Deivis Mercado

Veeva Systems

925-226-8821

deivis.mercado@veeva.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Veeva Systems