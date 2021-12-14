New Cloud Foundry Foundation Board Chairman Named

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Foundry Foundation today announced that Craig McLuckie, vice president of research and development, VMware, has been named chairman of the Board of Directors . McLuckie succeeds Paul Fazzone, senior vice president of strategy and planning, VMware.

"Cloud Foundry, both the open source project and the commercial distributions built on the project, have been instrumental in unlocking cloud native computing methodologies for thousands of developers around the world," said McLuckie. "Looking to the future, we have an opportunity to not only act as effective stewards of a critical open source project, but to work towards a future where the capabilities that Cloud Foundry pioneered are brought forwards into the world of Kubernetes and its affiliated projects."

The Cloud Foundry Foundation Board of Directors is responsible for the oversight and management of the Foundation's business affairs, property and interests, while technical decision-making authority is vested in the Foundation's Technical Oversight Committee and working groups. Other governing board members include representatives from Accenture, Gov.UK, HCL, IBM, SAP, and SUSE.

"As an industry leader in Cloud Native technologies, and a co-founder of Kubernetes, Craig's leadership is a major asset for the Cloud Foundry project and community. We're quite fortunate to have him in this role," said Chris Clark, technical operations manager, Cloud Foundry Foundation.

McLuckie is responsible for the VMware Cloud Native Applications business unit. Prior to VMware, McLuckie was co-founder of the Kubernetes project, and founder and CEO of Heptio.

Cloud Foundry is an open source technology backed by the largest technology companies in the world, including IBM, SAP, SUSE and VMware, and is being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications and financial services. Only Cloud Foundry delivers the velocity needed to continuously deliver apps at the speed of business. Cloud Foundry's container-based architecture runs apps in any language on your choice of cloud — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, and more. With a robust services ecosystem and simple integration with existing technologies, Cloud Foundry is the modern standard for mission critical apps for global organizations.

About Cloud Foundry Foundation

The Cloud Foundry Foundation is a non-profit open source organization formed to sustain the development, promotion and adoption of Cloud Foundry as the industry standard for delivering the best experience for developers at companies of all sizes. The Foundation projects include Cloud Foundry, Paketo Buildpacks, cf-for-k8s, Eirini, BOSH, Open Service Broker API, CredHub, and more. Cloud Foundry makes it faster and easier to build, test, deploy and scale applications, and is used by more than half the Fortune 500, representing nearly $15 trillion in combined revenue. Cloud Foundry is hosted by The Linux Foundation and is an Apache 2.0 licensed project available on Github: https://github.com/cloudfoundry . To learn more, visit: http://www.cloudfoundry.org .

