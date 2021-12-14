Marathon Petroleum Corp., ADM Announce Closing of Feedstock Partnership

FINDLAY, Ohio and CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) and ADM (NYSE: ADM) today announced the closing of their joint venture to produce soybean oil to supply the rapidly growing demand for renewable diesel fuel. The joint venture, which is named Green Bison Soy Processing, LLC, will own and operate a soybean processing complex in Spiritwood, North Dakota, with ADM owning 75% of the joint venture and MPC owning 25%, as previously announced in August.

Expected to be complete in 2023, the $350 million Spiritwood facility will source and process local soybeans and supply the resulting soybean oil exclusively to MPC. The Spiritwood complex is expected to produce approximately 600 million pounds of refined soybean oil annually, enough feedstock for approximately 75 million gallons of renewable diesel per year.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the above statements constitute forward-looking statements. ADM and MPC's respective filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, neither ADM nor MPC assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About ADM

At ADM, we unlock the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. We're a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world's premier agricultural origination and processing company. Our breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give us unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we enrich the quality of life the world over. Learn more at www.adm.com.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

ADM Media Relations Contact: (312) 634-8484

Jackie Anderson

media@adm.com

MPC Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071

Kristina Kazarian, Vice President

Brian Worthington, Manager

Kenan Kinsey, Analyst

MPC Media Relations Contact: (419) 421-3312

Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Marathon Petroleum Company LLC)

ADM logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marathon Petroleum Corporation