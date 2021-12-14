Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone Announces 2021 Growth, New Investors

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2021 comes to a close, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti's) and Wing Zone announced another extremely successful quarter which brought the signing of 12 area developer agreements equating to a total of 53 new shops between the two brands. With the addition of these new signings, Capriotti's closes out the year with a total of 96 new shops, and Wing Zone signed agreements for 91 new shops in 2021.

The Q4 area developer agreements will expand both brands into new territories – bringing award-winning food to new fans across the country. These signings will develop Capriotti's brand in:

Houston, TX

Temecula, CA

Hernando City, FL

Nashville, TN

Roanoke, VA

Sacramento, CA

Wing Zone will grow its presence in:

Fresno, CA

Mobile, AL

Raleigh, NC

Houston, TX

Central Valley, CA

Los Angeles, CA

"We've seen an amazing influx of new investors this year, during an exciting new era of innovation and technological advances within our system," says David Bloom, Chief Development and Operating Officer for Capriotti's and Wing Zone. "Along with our rebranding of the Wing Zone model, we are positioned to continue our growth and success in the New Year with additional locations and interested entrepreneurs."

This year, Capriotti's and Wing Zone were recognized by industry leaders and peers for their innovation and stand-out performance. The restaurants were featured on Fast Casual's 2021 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. In addition, the restaurants were also listed as part of Franchise Update Magazine's Marketing Innovation Awards. This December, Capriotti's took home three awards from the Las Vegas Review Journal's Best of Las Vegas awards – Gold Winner Best Chain Restaurant, Gold Winner Philly Cheesesteak and Silver Winner Fast Food. With new executive team members in place, the fast-casual restaurant brands also made their way into new markets. With Los Angeles as just one exciting example, Wing Zone implemented their ghost kitchen model to reach new customers and entice new investors.

"Throughout this uncertain time, Capriotti's and Wing Zone have remained true to our values," said Bloom. "We are available to our franchisees and work closely with them in order to address challenges and plan for success. Our dedication to our food, our franchisees, and our customers is the driving force behind our progress."

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop's acclaimed best-seller, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo on a soft roll. Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings, and tenders.

Both brands are backed by a corporate leadership team that offers a continuous support program for franchise partners through online and field programs, which provides significant support for marketing, retail sales, operations, and growth strategies through every stage of their ownership.

For more information about Capriotti's franchise opportunity, please visit http://www.ownacapriottis.com. For more information about the Wing Zone franchise opportunity, please visit https://wingzonefranchise.com/.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 125 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025 and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last two years (2020-21). For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

About Wing Zone

Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings, and tenders. Wing Zone's award-winning flavors are available at more than 31 locations in North American and its 30 restaurants internationally. The brand plans to grow to 200 profitable restaurants by 2025. For more information, visit www.wingzone.com. Like Wing Zone on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

