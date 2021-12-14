Andy Corts Appointed OneOncology Chief Technology Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOncology, the national platform for independent community oncology practices, announced today that health technology industry veteran, Andy Corts, has joined the company as its Chief Technology Officer.

Andy Corts brings unparalleled experience at the intersection of technology, clinical trials and value-based care.

Corts was most recently senior vice president of Research and Analytics for SignalPath, a Verily | Alphabet company, where he led their analytics and research strategy. SignalPath provides Clinical Trial Management software to health systems and was acquired by Alphabet in September of 2021.

Prior to SignalPath, Corts spent ten years as Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Sarah Cannon, the Cancer Institute of HCA. As CIO, Corts was responsible for all aspects of Sarah Cannon's technology vision and strategy, as well as their digital offerings for both their research institute and cancer service line.

"Andy brings unparalleled experience at the intersection of technology, clinical trials and value-based care," said Jeff Patton, MD, OneOncology's CEO. "His abilities to help oncology practices leverage digital solutions to enhance clinical trial operations as well as succeed in commercial and government value-based care programs will be tremendously valuable for our practice partners."

Under Corts' leadership, OneOncology will further develop the company's product offerings namely in the domains of clinical research, value-based care, patient experience, and data science.

In clinical research, Corts will develop digital products that will accelerate the time it takes to bring cancer breakthroughs to market. Through innovative solutions and robust analytics, Corts will scale OneOncology's clinical trial operations while minimizing the administrative burden on sites.

As risk-based payment models continue to expand, Corts' portfolio includes driving unique value to patients, providers, and payors by using data and technology to improve care coordination, care navigation, and remote patient monitoring, ensuring better overall patient experiences and outcomes.

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. Our goal is to enable community oncology practices to stay independent, improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our 700 cancer care providers care for 280,000 patients at 181 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn.

