CONTINUING TO HIGHLIGHT HIS VERSATILITY, RISING ARTIST TAYE RICKS RELEASES INSPIRING ANTHEMIC SINGLE "SUPERGLOW."

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taye Ricks started his career by making music and performing in nightclubs in Tampa around 2011. He landed a weekly gig, performing at live events, and used it to grow his local fan base.

In 2015 he released his first single Exotic Dancer, followed by the self-produced EP titled Midnight Love Affairs . The hype of this project evolved into other works, collaborations and co-productions, including a distribution deal under Universal Music Brazil .

Now, after a series of captivating singles including iconic tracks such as Summer 19 , Bliss, and Mission Impossible, rising artist Taye Ricks returns to the spotlight with an unmissable and energetic new hit single, Superglow .

Taye Ricks style is distinctive, the talent of an artist capable of producing a versatile yet recognizable sound. From Trap to Hip-hop, the vibe he creates is infectious, aimed at establishing a new lane of modern R&B. But in this song, the luminescent uniqueness of Superglow is on another level.

"Watching my grand-daughter discover her musical talents by singing and dancing in my studio amazed and inspired me, so I wanted to write something to encourage and inspire her as she grows up…" says Taye sharing the backdrop that gave birth to this song. But then, underlining the sharp and anthemic wedge that distinguishes Superglow, he adds: "but I quickly realized that all women need to hear this song."

Superglow is a song about knowing your true "SuperHero" potential and knowing that "If you can visualize it you can make it real." Taye says. It's about never doubting yourself, no matter what they say about you. "Your positive vibes and energy will always be better than embracing what's negative" - Taye Ricks!

