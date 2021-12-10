SM Caen to leverage Stats Perform Sports AI solutions for a competitive edge

CAEN, France and CHICAGO and LONDON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stats Perform, the global sports tech leader in data and AI, continues to dominate the sports AI industry as another team chooses Stats Perform's advanced technology to drive their competitive strategy. SM Caen Ligue 2 will invest in a multifaceted AI-powered approach to strategy, recruitment, and athlete performance.

The club's investment in this pioneering technology is being driven by Caen President, Olivier Pickeu, which will see Caen's scouting operation utilise Stats Perform's Edge Recruitment platform, in parallel to its sister solution, Edge Analysis, which will be used by performance analysts to enhance its weekly match preparation. Both platforms apply multiple Qwinn-powered AI models to unlock objective, dynamic and predictive insights to enhance key processes.

After making the decision to incorporate five major Stats Perform solutions across Caen's training centre, Olivier Pickeu said: "As part of our long-term plans for the club, the investment in new technologies to support key sporting operations is a fundamental requirement to help us achieve our on-field goals. As the 2020s progress, AI-led innovations are going to be the driving force behind how football is analysed – and by investing in Stats Perform's Edge platforms, our staff are going be able to utilise new methods of assessing and evaluating players, using predictive data."

Caen's scouting team will also be using the ISF platform to assist with their day-to-day management and coordination of all scouting activity, including archiving reports on recruitment prospects and shortlisting player targets. In parallel with ISF, senior management at the club will also use the data management platform, Evolution, provided by Stats Perform's SPIN partner 21st Group and powered by Opta data. Evolution will provide Caen with a suite of tools to drive informed decision-making and strategic planning.

The club will also be using Stats Perform's athlete monitoring platform, Dynamix, to assess the physical performance of its first-team squad. Dynamix is a cloud-based application which allows staff to monitor player load during intense physical activity in training and in matches, so that they can make proactive interventions when necessary to mitigate against potential injuries.

Stats Perform's Head of Sales for Southern Europe, Antoine David, added: "I am very pleased to welcome SM Caen to the Stats Perform family, who have recognised the huge potential of our wide range of services to enhance their day-to-day working processes. By adopting an AI-driven approach to their performance analysis, player recruitment and athlete monitoring, they are going to be at the forefront of innovation in football and we are looking forward to supporting them as their project progresses in the years to come."

SM Caen, was recently purchased by LA-based Oaktree Capital.

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform is the market leader in sports tech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience. The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting, integrity services for rights holders and other stakeholders, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. SportsContentCo is the exclusive reseller of Stats Perform premium sports betting content to licensed sportsbooks in the United States. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com or SportsContentCo.com.

