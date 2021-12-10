New Sandhills Global Market Report Underscores Supply and Demand Trends Impacting the Aviation Industry

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Global announces a new market report identifying noteworthy supply and demand trends within the used piston single aircraft category in Sandhills marketplaces. This report is the first from Sandhills addressing the aviation industry. Other Sandhills Market Reports are focused on the used commercial truck, heavy construction equipment, and farm machinery markets.

Sandhills' aviation products include Controller, Controller EMEA, Executive Controller, Charter Hub, Aviation Trader, Aircraft Cost Calculator, and AircraftEvaluator. AircraftEvaluator is Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool for all types of aircraft, built using the same technology behind FleetEvaluator. Widely used and trusted across equipment, truck, and trailer industries, FleetEvaluator identifies asset values with unparalleled accuracy.

The key metric used in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions.

Chart Takeaways

This report includes detailed analysis of asking values and inventory trends in the U.S. used piston single aircraft market along with charts that help readers visualize the data. Below are some highlights; the full report is available upon request.

Piston Single Aircraft: US Used Market Sandhills Equipment Value Index

Piston Single Aircraft: US Used MarketAsking EVI By Age Group

Piston Single Aircraft: US Used Market, Inventory Trend

Asking EVI

The Sandhills EVI for the U.S. used piston single aircraft category in Sandhills marketplaces posted a 1.4% year-over-year asking value increase this November.

The used piston single aircraft asking EVI for November 2021 showed $215,408 compared to $212,481 in November 2020 . Values have been steadily increasing since 2015.

Asking EVI By Age Group

The 50+ year age group of U.S. used piston single aircraft has shown the steepest YOY increase at 58.67%.

Values in the 50+ year age group were up over $40,000 YOY in November, the largest dollar value increase across all age groups within the piston single aircraft category.

Inventory Trend

YOY inventory levels within the U.S. used piston single aircraft category were down in November, at -43.9%.

The steepest inventory decrease was identified in the 0- to 10-year age group at -71.4% YOY; the 50+ year age group showed the least decline at -17.5% YOY.

