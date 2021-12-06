Vuzix Named One of America's Best Small Companies by Forbes

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that Forbes has named it one of America's top 100 small companies for 2022 in its recently released list. Vuzix was ranked 69th on the list with a 52-week return of 223.7 percent.

Forbes identified the best performers using data from FactSet, evaluating more than 1,000 companies that have been public for more than a year, with a market value between $300 million and $2 billion to find 509 companies that also had positive sales growth over the past 12 months and a share price of at least $5. The top ranking was determined based on earnings and sales growth, return on equity and total stock return for the latest 12 months available and over the last five years, with more weight given to the latest year's data.

"We are pleased to be recognized as one of the country's best small companies by Forbes," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "Our success to date has been a team effort and I would like to thank all of our employees for their continued efforts as we address the emerging market for AR smart glasses with some of the world's best products and technologies."

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 233 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

