GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for November 2021

Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of November 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

Highlights:  

  • GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 20.4%. Total seats increased 26.5% and the number of departures increased by 28.7%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 17.1% and the load factor was 82.1%.
  • GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 17.6% and demand (RPK) increased by 14.8%. GOL's domestic load factor was 82.4%. The volume of departures increased by 27.4% and seats increased by 25.3%.
  • GOL's international supply (ASK) was 61 million, the demand (RPK) was 43 million and international load factor was 70.2%, marking the re-initiation of GOL flights in international markets.

November/21 Preliminary Traffic Figures:


Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

 Accumulated Traffic Figures(¹)

LTM Traffic Figures (¹)


Operating data *

Nov/21

 Nov/20

% Var.

11M21

11M20

% Var.

LTM21

LTM20

% Var.


Total GOL










Departures

14,257

11,075

28.7%

116,072

109,773

5.7%

130,827

134,494

-2.7%


Seats (thousand)

2,468

1,950

26.5%

20,363

18,948

7.5%

22,978

23,309

-1.4%


ASK (million)

2,716

2,257

20.4%

23,472

22,017

6.6%

26,596

26,864

-1.0%


RPK (million)

2,231

1,905

17.1%

19,242

17,595

9.4%

21,773

21,569

0.9%


Load factor

82.1%

84.4%

-2.3 p.p

82.0%

79.9%

2.1 p.p

81.9%

80.3%

1.6 p.p


Pax on board (thousand)

1,997

1,605

24.4%

16,280

14,701

10.7%

18,355

18,220

0.7%


Domestic GOL











Departures

14,114

11,075

27.4%

115,929

105,381

10.0%

130,684

128,614

1.6%


Seats (thousand)

2,444

1,950

25.3%

20,363

18,197

11.9%

22,955

22,304

2.9%


ASK (million)

2,655

2,257

17.6%

23,410

20,233

15.7%

26,535

24,492

8.3%


RPK (million)

2,188

1,905

14.8%

19,199

16,305

17.7%

21,730

19,841

9.5%


Load factor

82.4%

84.4%

-2.0 p.p

82.0%

80.6%

1.4 p.p

81.9%

81.0%

0.9 p.p


Pax on board (thousand)

1,981

1,605

23.5%

16,264

14,207

14.5%

18,339

17,536

4.6%


International GOL











Departures

143

0

N.A.

143

4,392

-96.7%

143

5,880

-97.6%


Seats (thousand)

23

0

N.A.

23

751

-96.9%

23

1,004

-97.7%


ASK (million)

61

0

N.A.

61

1,784

-96.6%

61

2,372

-97.4%


RPK (million)

43

0

N.A.

43

1,290

-96.7%

43

1,729

-97.5%


Load factor

70.2%

0

N.A.

70.2%

72.3%

-2.1 p.p

70.2%

72.9%

-2.7 p.p


Pax on board (thousand)

15

0

N.A.

15

494

-96.9%

15

684

-97.8%


On-time Departures

86.4%

93.5%

-7.1 p.p

95.2%

94.4%

0.8 p.p

94.6%

93.7%

0.9 p.p


Flight Completion

99.7%

99.1%

0.5 p.p

98.8%

97.5%

1.3 p.p

98.9%

97.6%

1.2 p.p


Cargo Ton (thousand)

3.9

3.4

15.4%

36.9

36.7

0.6%

41.2

46.1

-10.5%














* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br 
www.voegol.com.br/ir 
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshare and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 15,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ri.

