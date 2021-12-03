Cambria Hotels Grows Music City Presence With New Opening In Nashville

Upscale Brand Adds Second Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee, with Three More Properties Planned to Open in Popular Destinations across the State

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), continues to expand in major markets across the country with the opening of a second Music City location, the Cambria Hotel Nashville Airport. The hotel joins the Cambria Hotel Nashville Downtown as well as a future property under construction in Nashville's West End neighborhood near Vanderbilt University. The brand's footprint continues to grow across Tennessee, with hotels to come in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, home to the famed Dollywood theme park.

"We know guests are yearning for their next adventure, and we're equally enthusiastic about satisfying their travel curiosity," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "We're pleased to welcome the Cambria Hotel Nashville Airport, which offers the best of both worlds to guests with its proximity to several leisure Music City attractions, professional sports teams, as well as area businesses. Home to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Nashville immerses guests to experience the soul of "Music City" through their up-and-coming art scene, eclectic boutiques and a food culture with southern roots, or they can dive into history at Centennial Park, which features a full-size replica of Greece's Parthenon. We are excited to continue our rapid coast-to-coast expansion in more of guests' favorite destinations before the end of the year, including Austin, Texas; Calabasas, California; and Louisville, Kentucky."

The 130-room Cambria Hotel Nashville Airport, located within the Royal Park Owners Association at 44 Rachel Drive in Nashville, Tennessee, offers free transportation to the nearby Nashville International Airport as well as convenient access to the offices of several major corporations, such as Nissan North America, HCA Healthcare, Dollar General Corp and Bridgestone Americas. The hotel is just a short drive from the One Century Place Conference Center, Grand Ole Opry, Opry Mills mall, Bridgestone Arena and Lower Broadway, where guests can hear live music at the renowned "honky tonks" and visit the Johnny Cash Museum. Guests can also explore various shops, restaurants, art galleries and entertainment venues.

The Cambria Hotel Nashville Airport features upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for productive work or relaxation.

Locally inspired design and décor, reflecting the unique personality of the surrounding community, including an outdoor saltwater pool in the shape of a guitar.

Full bar, featuring local Mid-South craft beers on tap, wine, specialty cocktails, and Tennessee whiskeys

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

Onsite restaurant featuring locally inspired dishes and to-go options.

Nearly 7,000 square feet of multi-function meeting and event spaces.

State-of-the-art fitness center.

The Cambria Hotel Nashville Airport was developed by Athena Hospitality Group, a full-service development and management company based in Florence, KY. Athena owns and manages several Choice Hotels brands in the economy, midscale, upper midscale and now upscale segments, including one Cambria, seven Comfort, two Quality, and two Mainstay Suites open or in the pipeline across Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio and Tennessee. The company was also awarded Choice's prestigious Premier Legacy honor in 2013, recognizing their commitment to enhancing the company's family of brands.

There are currently more than 50 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans and Phoenix, with over 70 hotels in the pipeline. For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. Additionally, Cambria guests can limit their interactions with hotel staff by using the Cambria Contactless Concierge Service, a text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders, meeting room requests and more.

About Cambria Hotels®

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C. There are over 130 Cambria properties open or in the pipeline across the United States, with more than 50 currently open. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing over 600,000 rooms, in nearly 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Athena Hospitality Group

Athena Hospitality Group is a full turnkey hotel management company with a focus on mid-tier and upper-tier branded hotels. Athena has ownership stake or sole ownership in 25 hotels across various states around the country. The company has an aggressive growth path and is entering the full-service hospitality sector. Visit www.athenahospitalitygroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, development@choicehotels.com.

