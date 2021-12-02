WTS International Appoints John Edwards as Chief Information Officer

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WTS International, a portfolio company of private equity firm CI Capital Partners and a global provider of hospitality and amenity services for commercial, residential and hotel properties, today announced the appointment of hospitality veteran John Edwards as Chief Information Officer, reporting to Barry Goldstein, WTS Chief Executive Officer.

Bringing over 24 years of technology experience, Edwards will be responsible for leading IT strategy and project management and delivery in addition to overseeing the reliability and security of all IT systems and infrastructure across fitness, spa and conferencing platforms.

"John's priority will be to develop and execute an IT strategy that enables best-in-class digital products, process automation and scalability," Goldstein said. "He also will establish focused, business-minded information security practices across all our platforms."

Prior to joining WTS, Edwards served as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Red Lion Hotels Corp. Previously, he held senior technology roles with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Dolce Hotels & Resorts, Millennium Hotels & Resorts and John Q. Hammons Hotels.

"John is highly regarded among his peers for delivering innovative solutions that create unique customer experiences while remaining aligned with business strategy," Goldstein said, adding that Edwards has been recognized in the hospitality industry as an influencer in technology and participates in several industry groups and advisory boards.

"I'm excited to be joining WTS International at a time of strong growth for amenity services," Edwards said. "I look forward to working with the executive leadership team to drive continued technology improvements and help enable WTS future growth."

About WTS International

WTS International, based in Rockville, Maryland, is a leading provider of hospitality and amenity services for commercial, residential and hotel properties worldwide. The company provides daily management services as well as feasibility studies, planning and design consultancy and pre-opening support. Its clients include hotels and resorts, high-rise and community residential properties, exclusive clubs and real estate developments of all types. For additional information, go to wtsinternational.com.

